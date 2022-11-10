India captain Rohit Sharma wasn’t pleased with the Indian bowling effort in their T20 World Cup semifinal loss against England, who won the game without losing a wicket and four overs to spare while chasing 169 in Adelaide on Thursday.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

England openers Alex Hales (86*) and Jos Buttler (80*) were the stars of the win as they stitched an unbeaten 170 to chase down the target in 16 overs.

Indian skipper felt that all of Indian players are good at handling pressure in a big game through IPL but today they were not up to the mark while also crediting the English openers.

“Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn’t turn up today,” Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It’s all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it’s all about keeping calm. We were nervy to start with, but you got to give credit to their openers, they played really well.”

Speaking of the playing conditions, Sharma felt the pitch today had less to offer to the bowlers in comparison to the Pakistan and Bangladesh matches they played at the same venue during the Super 12 stages. Sharma, however, added that they also failed to show character like they showed in those two games.

“I thought it swung a bit in the first over, but not from the right areas. We know the runs are scored square off the wicket, we were aware about it. When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character.

“The game against Bangladesh, it was a tricky one. I thought it was difficult defending 85 runs in 9 overs, but we held our nerve and executed our plans. Couldn’t do that today, and when you don’t execute your plans, you are in trouble,” Sharma said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.