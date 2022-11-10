India’s flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya produced carnage with the bat to help his side post a challenging 169-run target against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

Pandya played a stunning knock of 63 off 33 deliveries including of four fours and five sixes. The 29-year-old Gujarat-born cricketer was dismissed on the very last ball of India’s innings as he got hit-wicket.

Hardik’s crucial knock came after India had lost the wickets of K.L. Rahul, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav and were reeling at 75/3 in 11.2 overs. Pandya then started building a partnership with Virat Kohli, who continued his love affair with the Adelaide ground to smash a fifty and held the innings together for the team.

Kohli and Pandya found boundaries at regular intervals, also ran hard, and were lighting quick between the wickets to keep the scoreboard ticking.

However, the 18th over saw Pandya absolutely breaking free and pushing the accelerator with consecutive sixes off Jordan. Run machine Kohli brought up his fourth fifty of the tournament but was caught at short third man in the same over.

Pacer Sam Curran was at the receiving end of Pandya in the 19th over as he was taken apart by the batter for two fours and a six, in the process bringing up his fifty off just 29 balls.

India’s final over yielded 12 runs courtesy of Pandya with India ending the inning at 168/6.

Here’s how fans reacted to Hardik Pandya’s brilliant innings:

Believed in Durban. Believe in Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/7mmUc4Mw5H — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 10, 2022

Earlier we used to feel excited whenever Hardik came to bat. Now we feel secured that he’ll get the job done. He has clearly grown as a cricketer. Well played @hardikpandya7 #INDvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MHZ0HxkYKR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2022

An innings to remember for Hardik Pandya – 63 from just 33 balls in the Semi Finals against England. He scored 50 runs in the last 18 balls. Take a bow, Hardik! pic.twitter.com/k56U87NhCI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2022

13*(15) in the 16th over.

63(33) in the 20th over. Hardik Pandya, the monster arrived for India in the Semi-final, he build a different breed. pic.twitter.com/rXNCED0sfs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2022

