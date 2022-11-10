Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya sets Twitter on fire with fiery innings against England in semifinal

Hardik Pandya played a stunning knock of 63 off 33 deliveries including of four fours and five sixes.

File image of Hardik Pandya. Image: ICC/Twitter

India’s flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya produced carnage with the bat to help his side post a challenging 169-run target against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

Pandya played a stunning knock of 63 off 33 deliveries including of four fours and five sixes. The 29-year-old Gujarat-born cricketer was dismissed on the very last ball of India’s innings as he got hit-wicket.

Hardik’s crucial knock came after India had lost the wickets of K.L. Rahul, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav and were reeling at 75/3 in 11.2 overs. Pandya then started building a partnership with Virat Kohli, who continued his love affair with the Adelaide ground to smash a fifty and held the innings together for the team.

Kohli and Pandya found boundaries at regular intervals, also ran hard, and were lighting quick between the wickets to keep the scoreboard ticking.

However, the 18th over saw Pandya absolutely breaking free and pushing the accelerator with consecutive sixes off Jordan. Run machine Kohli brought up his fourth fifty of the tournament but was caught at short third man in the same over.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Pacer Sam Curran was at the receiving end of Pandya in the 19th over as he was taken apart by the batter for two fours and a six, in the process bringing up his fifty off just 29 balls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

India’s final over yielded 12 runs courtesy of Pandya with India ending the inning at 168/6.

Here’s how fans reacted to Hardik Pandya’s brilliant innings:

Updated Date: November 10, 2022 15:57:24 IST

