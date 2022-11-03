T20 World Cup Group 2 is still wide open and Pakistan stand a chance to qualify for the T20 World Cup semis.
Brilliant fifties by Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s three-wicket haul guided Pakistan to a 33-run victory over South Africa in a rain-curtailed do-or-die match in their Super 12 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday.
With the win, Pakistan kept their semifinal hopes alive.
Shadab first led Pakistan’s strong batting display with a scintillating 22-ball 52, while Iftkhar smashed 31-ball 51 to propel Pakistan to 185 for nine after opting to bat.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Standings in Group A, Group B, Group 1 and Group 2
Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/14) and Shadab (2/16) then blew away the South African top order as the Proteas could manage 108 for 9 in 14 overs. As per DLS method, South Africa were set a revised target of 142 runs in 14 overs after the rain interruption.
With the win, Pakistan (4 points) moved up to the third spot in group 2 While South Africa (5 points) continued to stay second behind leaders India (6 points).
Interestingly, Group 2 is still wide open and Pakistan stand a chance to qualify for the T20 World Cup semis.
Remaining Group 2 Fixtures
Sunday 06 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval
Sunday 06 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval
Sunday 06 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne
Here’s what the Babar Azam-led side needs to enter the semi-finals:
