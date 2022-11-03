Brilliant fifties by Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s three-wicket haul guided Pakistan to a 33-run victory over South Africa in a rain-curtailed do-or-die match in their Super 12 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday.

With the win, Pakistan kept their semifinal hopes alive.

Shadab first led Pakistan’s strong batting display with a scintillating 22-ball 52, while Iftkhar smashed 31-ball 51 to propel Pakistan to 185 for nine after opting to bat.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/14) and Shadab (2/16) then blew away the South African top order as the Proteas could manage 108 for 9 in 14 overs. As per DLS method, South Africa were set a revised target of 142 runs in 14 overs after the rain interruption.

With the win, Pakistan (4 points) moved up to the third spot in group 2 While South Africa (5 points) continued to stay second behind leaders India (6 points).

Interestingly, Group 2 is still wide open and Pakistan stand a chance to qualify for the T20 World Cup semis.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

Sunday 06 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne

Here’s what the Babar Azam-led side needs to enter the semi-finals:

First thing first, Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh in their final group-stage match to remain in contention for the semis berth.

Pakistan also need either one of South Africa or India to lose their final group match, against Netherlands and Zimbabwe respectively, to ensure a spot in the semifinals.

If the South Africa vs Netherlands clash is washed out, Pakistan would then have to beat Bangladesh by a significant margin to overhaul the Proteas’ net run rate, which is currently +1.441.

If India lose their last game against Zimbabwe, and Pakistan win against Bangladesh, and South Africa beat Netherlands, then South Africa and Pakistan will advance to semis on Net Run Rate.

If South Africa lose to Netherlands and Pakistan beat Bangladesh then Babar Azam’s team will qualify for the semis.

Should both India and South Africa win their final matches, Pakistan would be knocked out as they would have fewer points.

If India beat Zimbabwe, or if the game is washed out, then they will be in the semifinals, as Pakistan can’t get to seven points even if they win against Bangladesh.

