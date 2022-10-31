Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Standings in Group A, Group B, Group 1 and Group 2

T20 World Cup Points Table: Wins, losses, net run rates and points accumulated by teams in Group 1, Group 2, Group A and Group B.

India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 fixture. AP

The T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Australia and the tournament has already unveiled some exciting contests and shocking results. The two-time champions West Indies were knocked out in the first round while Ireland and Zimbabwe were involved in major upsets. Ireland defeated England in a rain-curtailed fixture. Zimbabwe on the other side, beat Pakistan to take two crucial points.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan were involved in a last-ball thriller but the Men in Blue eventually sealed the win after a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli.

South Africa and New Zealand are the only two teams with a clean sheet so far in the competition. They both have two wins from three matches and a wash out apiece due to rain.

The Proteas defeated India to hand them the first loss in the tournament. Defending champions Australia had a disappointing start to the campaign after they were thumped by the Blackcaps in the first match.

Australia clinched a crucial win by 42 runs against Ireland to move to the second position in their group.

Here we look at the standings of the teams.


The semi-finals are slated to take place on 9th November and 10th November in Sydney and Adelaide respectively while the final will be held on 13th November in Melbourne.

