The T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Australia and the tournament has already unveiled some exciting contests and shocking results. The two-time champions West Indies were knocked out in the first round while Ireland and Zimbabwe were involved in major upsets. Ireland defeated England in a rain-curtailed fixture. Zimbabwe on the other side, beat Pakistan to take two crucial points.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan were involved in a last-ball thriller but the Men in Blue eventually sealed the win after a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli.

South Africa and New Zealand are the only two teams with a clean sheet so far in the competition. They both have two wins from three matches and a wash out apiece due to rain.

The Proteas defeated India to hand them the first loss in the tournament. Defending champions Australia had a disappointing start to the campaign after they were thumped by the Blackcaps in the first match.

Australia clinched a crucial win by 42 runs against Ireland to move to the second position in their group.

The semi-finals are slated to take place on 9th November and 10th November in Sydney and Adelaide respectively while the final will be held on 13th November in Melbourne.

