South Africa vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup 2023: Chamari Athapaththu scored 68 and Inoka Ranaweera took 3 wickets as SL Women stunned SA Women by 3 runs.
Sri Lanka Women beat South Africa Women by 3 runs
Playing XI
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Sri Lanka: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.
Toss | South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first
After a gap of almost three years and Covid-19 dampening the multi-nation cricket campaign, the wait is finally over as South Africa kickstart the tournament against Sri Lanka.
South Africa will be keen to start their home World Cup journey with a winning start. It will be worthwhile to see if they can start it positive note.
Their win over India in the tri-series final shall give them a morale boost and more confidence on their skills.
The crowds have also been out in large numbers in Cape Town as the most awaited women’s championship gets on its way.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the opening game of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Australia slipped to a surprise loss to Ireland in a warm-up game on Wednesday but prior to that they had lost just once in 27 T20 Internationals since March 2021.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Check out the full schedule and match timings for the prestigious ICC event.