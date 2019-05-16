First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
PAK in ENG | 3rd ODI May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Select Dugout: When former cricketers turned experts stole some fun moments amid intense cricket analysis

The approximately two-month long cricketing extravaganza was analysed threadbare by Select Dugout experts at Star Sports, who gave their inputs and insights on every minute development and detail of the matches.

FirstCricket Staff, May 16, 2019 15:20:11 IST

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) ended recently with Mumbai Indians (MI) securing a narrow one-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad.

The approximately two-month long cricketing extravaganza was analysed threadbare by Select Dugout experts at Star Sports, who gave their inputs and insights on every minute development and detail of the matches.

The Select Dugout feed provided fans with rich analytical experience coupled with a stimulating narrative during matches to stay ahead of the game. The panel consisted of exclusive and illustrious experts including former captains, coaches, and mentors such as Anil Kumble, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Brett Lee, Kumar Sangakkara, Graeme Smith, among others.

As this edition of Select Dugout winds up, we bring to you some behind-the-scenes moments from the coverage, and it's heartening to see the cricket experts sneak some time out from the relentless analysis and cricket talk.

The Select Dugout, is a bespoke feed that brings fans closer to the game with deeper fan engagement and detailed analytical and predictive commentary; peppered with demos by experts on Star Sports Select 1 SD + HD. Subscribe to get more of such insights on every ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match day.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 15:20:11 IST

Tags : IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 MI, Star Sports, Star Sports Select Dugout

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all