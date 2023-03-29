Star Sports, India’s Home of Sports, is delighted to announce Bollywood superstar and sports aficionado Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. This association makes the pop culture icon the first actor to be associated with Star Sports, a development that reflects the growing synergy between sports and entertainment in India. Ranveer, in his role as ‘sutradhaar‘ for the upcoming season of the “Incredible League”, will be involved in creating a stream of immersive and entertaining content which brings alive compelling narratives from the past, present, and future of the league. The journey of the ‘sutradhaar’ starts with the opening weekend (Fri, Mar 31 – Sun, Apr 2) as Ranveer introduces the key narratives for the 16th edition of the tournament, its biggest till date.

Singh’s collaboration with Star Sports is a significant move for the brand. Star Sports aims to leverage Singh’s massive popularity and his deep love for sports to connect with diverse audience cohorts which haven’t yet formed a deep relationship with Sport. It is in line with Star Sports’ stated mission of making India a sporting nation by fuelling fandom and passion for sports.

Singh, on the other hand, sees this association as a perfect opportunity to showcase his love for sports and share his passion with his fans. His vast and impressive knowledge and understanding of sports combined with his standing of being one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry make him an ideal choice to take the power of sports wider and deeper across the country.

Talking about the association, Ranveer Singh said, “Star Sports is a brand that is synonymous with sports in India. As a sports enthusiast, being associated with a brand that has redefined the way sports are viewed and consumed in India is truly special. I have grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in World sports on Star Sports, and it’s an honour for me to be a part of this incredible journey.”

Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star said, “We believe that sports in India is on the move but needs a continuous injection of fandom to turn into a full-fledged movement. In Ranveer Singh, we see a die-hard sports fan, a committed storyteller, and an entertainer par excellence, who is keen to use his popularity to grow sports. Working with him, we want to reach new audiences, who still haven’t discovered their passion for the sport. This also includes millions of viewers, who haven’t been watching Cricket or don’t watch Cricket regularly. We want to use, in conjunction, the power of storytelling and Ranveer’s popularity, to create a compelling invitation for them.”

Star Sports and Ranveer Singh’s journey as partners starts with the Opening Weekend of Tata IPL 2023 (Mar 31 – Apr 2), continues through the tournament as heroes emerge and stories develop. It also entails major sporting events coming up on the network including World Test Championship Final, Premier League, Pro Kabaddi, Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.