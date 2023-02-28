A life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar will be installed at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium, his home ground. Officials are hoping to unveil the statue of the Indian legend either on 24 April, the occasion of Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, or during the ICC Men’s World Cup later this year, as per a report by Indian Express. The move comes almost a decade after his retirement from international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar played his final Test at the Wankhede Stadium against the West Indies in 2013.

With this, Tendulkar will join an elite league of cricketers with life-size statues inside stadiums globally. Late Australia legend Shane Warne has a life-size statue at Melbourne’s MCG. Closer back home, there are three life-size statues of former India batter CK Nayudu at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

“Tendulkar is a Bharat Ratna and everyone knows what he has contributed to cricket. As he turns 50, it will be a small token of appreciation from the Mumbai Cricket Association. I spoke to him three weeks ago and received his consent on the matter,” Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale told Indian Express.

Tendulkar already has a stand named after him at the stadium. Apart from that former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has a corporate box and former batter Dilip Vengsarkar have a stand named after them at the Wankhede.

Sachin Tendulkar remains the inspiration for dozens of cricketers across the globe even after his retirement from the game. Fondly known as the ‘Master Blaster’ for his attacking style, Tendulkar has several records to his name. The Mumbai-born batter is the only player in the world to slam 100 centuries in international cricket.

Tendulkar also holds the record for the most Test centuries (51), number of Test appearances (200 fixtures) and most number of runs scored in the longest format of the game (15921).

During his career, Sachin Tendulkar also played 463 One-Day Internationals, scoring 18426 runs in the format.

