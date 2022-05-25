Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): All your questions answered ahead of IPL Eliminator

After the run-feast in Kolkata last night, where Gujarat Titans registered a comprehensive win over Rajasthan Royals to enter the IPL 2022 final, focus now shifts to the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The winner of this contest will take on Rajasthan Royals for the second spot in the final.

While Lucknow were a very impressive unit in their debut season, Bangalore sneaked into the knockouts thanks to Mumbai Indians who beat Delhi Capitals in their last league stage fixture.

Both teams have had different road to the knockouts. While Lucknow dominated from the start before losing way, slightly, in the business end, Bangalore have blown hot and cold and seemed to get their act right in their last league game. The runs have not come off Kohli's willow this season but a return to form in the last match vs Gujarat Titans could well mean sign of things to come.

In Kohli's absence, likes of Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik have stepped up for Bangalore and they would hope for more of the same tonight.

Pumped up and ready to take on LSG in the #IPL2022 playoffs, RCB had two intense practice sessions in the lead up to the game. Hear about our preparations form our players and coaches on @kreditbee presents Game Day.#PlayBold #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #PlayOffs #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/8UW60sDnW3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 25, 2022

Lucknow, on the other hand, have been very top heavy this season with bulk of the runs coming from the trio of Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda. There is enough variety in the bowling ranks and that has posed problems aplenty for the Rahul-led unit.

Before the focus shifts to the 22 yards at the Eden Gardens, a little flashback helps!

Be it De Kock's 140 or KL Rahul's tons or Ayush Badoni's promise, Lucknow have had plenty of moments to be proud of this season. In the bowling department, too, the likes of Mohsin and Avesh Khan have stepped up. And how. The all-rounders — Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder — could have been used better, and Lucknow would hope they get their act, batting order and combination right against the mighty Bangalore unit.

RCB on the other hand were all about Kohli to start with. Struggle at No 3, promotion in batting order, golden ducks and finally return to form and intent vs Gujarat Titans. During the former India captain's struggling period, others around him did an effective job and have had their moments in the league stage of the competition.

The weather could possibly be another talking point ahead of the Eliminator and it's important to address the most important question:

What happens during a washout?

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 overs match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 12.50am," the playing conditions statement read.

"For the Final, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 overs match to be completed by the end of the extra time on the reserve day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the final. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 1.20 am," it further added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.