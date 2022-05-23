Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 leaderboard: Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis top contributors

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made some major changes to their line up ahead of the IPL 2022. The captaincy was handed over to Faf du Plessis as Virat Kohli stepped down from the post after the conclusion of the campaign last year. The management retained Glenn Maxwell and also made a very crucial addition of Dinesh Karthik to address their middle-order woes.

The experienced stumper returned to the side and has been in a purple patch off late. With the bat, Karthik has been the crisis man for the RCB unit and has provided much needed momentum in the final overs of the innings on numerous occasions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the fall of a Punjab Kings wicket. Sportzpics

Skipper Faf hasn't been at his consistent best but has scored useful and crucial runs for the side in the league stages, and Kohli's return to form is much needed relief for the RCB think-tank ahead of the big-ticket fixtures. Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed have made decent contributions to the tally too, and Maxwell continues to do what he does best - score runs at a brisk pace.

Here's a look at the team's top batsmen:

In the bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel are doing the heavy lifting and Josh Hazlewood has provided the extra edge in the powerplay overs. Maxwell too has made some useful contributions with the ball and the only disappointment in the RCB bowling department this year has been Mohammad Siraj, who was dropped from the XI for the team's last fixture.

Here's a look at the team's top bowlers:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.