IPL 2022 playoffs: Top five moments from RCB's road to the knockouts

The Mumbai Indians on Saturday had an extra bit of support during their clash against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium as the Royal Challengers Bangalore supporters were backing MI in this game.

Surprised? Don’t be.

There was a simple equation. This game determined who among DC and RCB would march into the final-four.

Bangalore had 16 points from 14 matches while DC, before this clash, had 14 from 13 encounters. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi had to win this one against MI to register a playoff berth as they would then have 16 points but a better NRR.

But this didn’t happen as Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets and the Capitals were eliminated.

RCB’s playoffs qualification might have become tricky at the business end but they started off the campaign pretty well having won five out of their first seven matches.

The Faf du Plessis-led side then suffered three defeats on trot but got back on track with three wins in the next four matches.

RCB players have so far unleashed some magnificent performances for their side. We now take a look at some of them.

Faf du Plessis leads from the front

The new RCB recruit Faf du Plessis already had excessive responsibility on his shoulders apart from providing good starts to the side and that was to lead the team.

The right-hander has thus far been brilliant with both. RCB are into the playoffs and Faf is the highest run-getter for the team in the 14 matches that they have played.

The South African has amassed 443 runs in 14 matches for RCB which includes three fifties. He struck a 57-ball 88 in the very first match against PBKS which eventually went in vain as Punjab won by 5 wickets after chasing down a target of 206 runs.

But Du Plessis’ 96 against LSG, 73* against SRH and 44 vs Titans have come in a winning cause.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s fifer

The Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been in sublime form in this season of the Indian Premier League.

Hasaranga has been among the wickets and ended the league stage with 24 scalps to his name in 14 matches.

While he has been picking wickets consistently, Hasaranga spun a web around Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batters at Wankhede Stadium and bagged a five-wicket haul.

Chasing 193 in 20 overs, SRH never really looked in control as they lost wickets at regular intervals but it was Hasaranga in the later stage of the innings who rattled the middle and lower order of the Hyderabad side.

His wickets included the dismissals of Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh and Umran Malik.

SRH were eventually bundled out for 125 and lost the match by 67 runs. Hasaranga returned with figures of 5/18 in 4 overs.

Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell’s presence

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made some brilliant calls ahead of the start of IPL 2022 that have brought them some good results.

While the franchise retained Glenn Maxwell as one of the three players, RCB bought Dinesh Karthik in the mega auction.

Both the players have made some valuable contributions. Maxwell has chipped in with runs at a brisk pace and has also impressed with his bowling.

Karthik on the other side, has carried out his role in the middle order pretty well, scoring quick runs especially in the death overs.

But the game against RCB at Wankhede Stadium on 16th April, 2022 was something to watch out for.

Batting first, RCB had been in a spot of bother early in the innings when Maxwell steadied the ship for the side at one end despite wickets tumbling around him at the other.

The right-hander scored 55 off 34 before he was undone by Kuldeep Yadav. The team score read 92/5 when Maxwell departed after a good knock. Later, it was Karthik who came in for the rescue and built the innings again for the side along with Shahbaz Ahmed.

The two batters stitched an unbeaten stand of 97 runs for the sixth wicket. While DK remained not out at a 34-ball 66, Ahmed scored 32 off 21 as RCB posted 189/5 in 20 overs.

Later, bowlers did the job and restricted DC to 173/7 in 20 overs to win the match by 16 runs.

Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar impress

Mahipal Lomror and Rajat Patidar were impressive during the side’s clash against Chennai Super Kings in Pune on 4th May, 2022.

After a steady opening stand while batting first, RCB lost three quick wickets and were pushed on the back foot when Lomror and Patidar steadied the ship for the side and scored 44 runs for the fourth wicket.

While Lomror scored 42 in 27 balls, Patidar notched a 15-ball 21 as RCB managed to put 173/8 in 20 overs. Dinesh Karthik also chipped win a quick-fire 26* off 17 later on.

Later, the bowlers did their job to perfection and restricted CSK to 160/8 in 20 overs to win the match by 13 runs.

Virat Kohli finds form. FINALLY!

Virat Kohli revealed that he had 90-minute non-stop net session ahead of the match against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

“I batted 90 minutes non-stop in the nets yesterday," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Taking you just back in a time a bit, Kohli was going through a lean patch in the IPL 2022. Though, he had scored a half-century before this match but the “intent” was missing but only till before this game against the Titans.

RCB were handed over a target of 169 runs in 20 overs in this very important fixture and the side needed their experienced campaigner to unveil his class and he didn’t shy away.

Kohli was aggressive right from the beginning and took on the Titans bowlers and stitched an opening stand of 115 runs for the first wicket.

The right-hander eventually struck 73 off 54 while Du Plessis scored 44 off 38.

RCB later won the match by 8 wickets in the penultimate over after Maxwell scored an unbeaten 40 off 18.

