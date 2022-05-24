Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 leaderboard: KL Rahul, Avesh Khan lead the tables

Helmed by India's choice of red-ball captain in the absence of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul has lead the way brilliantly for debutant franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - so much so that they currently occupy the third spot on the points table.

Under the able guidance of strategic maestro Gautam Gambhir, LSG have barely left the top rungs, maintaining a steady competition with table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT).

KL Rahul has been impressive as a skipper. No wonder he sits atop the list of highest run-getters for LSG. He also managed to score 500+ runs this season for the 5th consecutive year, a feat that has not been achieved by any other. Rahul has an impressive team to hold down the fort with a stylish batting line-up and impressive bowlers. His highest score this season was 103*(62) against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

Let's take a look at the highest run-getters for LSG in IPL 2022:

This season also turned out sensational for seam bowlers and the likes of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan stole the limelight from other seasoned players donning the jersey. Avesh is the highest wicket-taker for LSG this season with 17 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.52.

Let's take a look at LSG's bowling performance so far:

LSG would now look to clinch a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 25 May (Wednesday) during the Eliminator at Eden Gardens.

Having won 9 matches out of 14, LSG are now tied with Rajasthan Royals, point-wise, but RR is above LSG on the league table due to a marginally superior Net Run Rate of +0.298 as against LSG's +0.251.

