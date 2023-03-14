Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were jointly declared the player of the series as India claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 against Australia on Monday. Ashwin and Jadeja finished with 25 and 22 wickets respectively. After the match, India captain Rohit Sharma was asked if both the spinners will be around when the next Border-Gavskar Trophy will be played after four years.

Rohit refused to make a prediction but labelled the spin duo as “marathon players”.

“I don’t know honestly if they’ll be around. I don’t know if I will be around. Four years is a long time. Honestly, for the sake of Indian cricket, I hope they stay and play a lot of cricket. Both of them are marathon players for us,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Top run-getters, wicket takers and notable records broken

With the recent series win, India extended their unbeaten streak in the home Test series to 10 years. Rohit credited Ashwin and Jadeja for helping India to dominate home assignments on a consistent basis.

“They know how to get the job done, especially in this part of the world, you give them the ball and they get you those breakthroughs. With the bat, they get you crucial runs with the bat… Where we stand today in terms of how we perform in the Indian conditions, a lot of credit goes to them,” the captain added.

“A large part of our success belongs to those two guys. It’s not just for a period of a few years, it’s over a decade now. It’s a long long time to keep performing the way these two guys have done for us. I can only hope that they continue to play for as long as possible because those shoes will definitely be very, very big to fill.”

