Team India clinched a 2-1 Test series win over Australia as the latest edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded in Ahmedabad on Monday. The fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium ended in a draw, meaning that India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for yet another time.

While India were playing Australia in Ahmedabad, New Zealand’s last-ball win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Christchurch confirmed India’s place in the World Test Championship final in June, when they will face Australia once again.

The fourth Test also witnessed the resurgence of Virat Kohli, who notched up his 28th Test century, and his first in the format since November 2019, when he scored a ton against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

Australia’s Usman Khawaja, who played a knock of 180 in Ahmedabad, finished as the top run-getter of the series with 333 runs, and he is followed by Virat Kohli (297 runs).

Senior all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin finished the series with most wickets (25), and claimed two five-wicket hauls.

Let’s now take a look at some important statistics from the just-concluded Test series:

Top five run-getters

Player Matches Innings Runs Highest score Average Strike rate Usman Khawaja 4 7 333 180 47.57 46.18 Virat Kohli 4 6 297 186 49.50 50.94 Axar Patel 4 5 264 84 88 55.69 Marnus Labuschagne 4 8 244 63* 40.66 40.13 Rohit Sharma 4 6 242 120 40.33 58.31

Top five wicket-takers

Player Matches Wickets BBI BBM Economy Average R Ashwin 4 25 6/91 8/79 2.59 17.28 Ravindra Jadeja 4 22 7/42 10/110 2.57 18.86 Nathan Lyon 4 22 8/64 11/99 2.59 22.36 Todd Murphy 4 14 7/124 7/124 2.56 25.21 Mohammed Shami 3 9 4/60 4/70 3.67 28.22

Records broken during India vs Australia Test series

—Virat Kohli, who amassed 186 in Ahmedabad, became the fastest ever cricketer to score 11,000 international runs on home soil.

—Australia’s Nathan Lyon set a unique record during the Ahmedabad Test, becoming the first bowler to concede 500-plus runs to two different batters in Test cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 570 runs against Lyon, while Kohli amassed 511 runs against the spinner.

—Virat Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of fewest games to reach 25,000 international runs if the innings are to go by. Kohli reached the milestone in 549 innings, while Tendulkar took 577 innings to the same.

—Ravindra Jadeja broke R Ashwin’s record of fewest overs bowled by Indians while taking seven-plus wickets in an innings in a Test match. Jadeja bowled 12.1 overs in Delhi to finish with figures of 7/42, while Ashwin, during his spell of 7/59 against New Zealand in 2016, took 13.5 overs.

—After defeats in Nagpur and Delhi, Australia became the team with most Test defeats against India (32 losses). They broke the previous record that was set by England, against India (31 defeats).

