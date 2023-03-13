India coach Rahul Dravid was full of praise for Australian spinners as his team clinched Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 with the fourth Test in Ahmedabad finishing as a draw on Monday. After India romped to a 2-0 lead after the first two Tests, Australia bounced back with a stunning victory in Indore to inflict the first home defeat on India since 2021.

The stars of Australia’s victory were their spinners. Nathan Lyon took 11 wickets in Indore Test and finished the series as the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 19 scalps. Matthew Kuhnemann had taken six wickets in the Indore Test and took eight across two matches. Todd Murphy took 11 wickets in the series including a fifer.

Dravid hailed Lyon for his quality bowling throughout the series besides acknowledging the contribution of rookie spinners Kuhnemann and Murphy.

“They (Aussie spinners) have been exceptional, led by Nathan Lyon. He has been brilliant for Australia for many years but right through the series he was exceptional, the kind of pressure and control he gave Cummins and Smith was outstanding. Both young spinners (Kuhnemann and Murphy) gave him that kind of support. Lot of times we have seen overseas teams have only one good spinner and the others leak runs, but credit to the two young spinners, they maintained that pressure and picked wickets,” Dravid said at the end of the Ahmedabad Test.

Team India coach Dravid called the Australian spin attack the best to come to India in the “last 10 years”.

“A lot of the guys were saying that for the quality of spin they had to play, which made the series win all the more sweeter. Some of the guys were saying since Panesar and Swann probably have not played over the last decade a couple of spinners of this kind of quality or this quality of spells, they have played individual spinners who have been great over the years, but to have a quality spin attack I think it is the best in the last 10 years,” Dravid concluded.

India 🇮🇳 🤝🏻 Australia 🇦🇺 The final Test ends in a draw as #TeamIndia win the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 🏆#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/dwwuLhQ1UT — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2023

Dravid also reflected on the achievements of his own team and added that the hosts always responded with aplomb when put under pressure by Australia in the series.

“It was a hard fought series. There were moments when we were put under extreme pressure, and we managed to respond. Rohit led the way with a hundred in the first Test, capped off by the big one by Virat here,” Dravid added.

“In the middle, we had Jadeja, Axar, and Shubman, probably missed a few. We needed to find people to respond, and we found that. To be able to compete and get the better of them is a proud achievement.”

