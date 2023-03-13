Ahmedabad: India extended their dominance at home in Test matches by clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Monday. The fourth Test, in Ahmedabad, finished a high-scoring draw with India winning the series 2-1.

India had already taken an unbeatable lead with dominance in Nagpur and Delhi. Rohit Sharma-led side lost the third Test in Indore but denied the visiting Aussies a chance at levelling the series as batters made merry.

India’s last defeat in a home Test series came against England in 2012/13 when Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar made life difficult for the batters taking 20 and 17 wickets respectively.

Thereafter, India’s winning run has seen them beat Australia (2012/13, 2016/17, 2022/23), West Indies (2013/14, 2018/19), South Africa (2015/16, 2019/20), New Zealand (2016/17, 2021/22), England (2016/17, 2020/21), Bangladesh (2016/17, 2019/20), Sri Lanka (2017/18, 2021/22) and Afghanistan (2018).

Collectively, in this period, India have won 36 Test matches and lost three (one against Australia twice and one versus England) out of 46 played.

Additionally, India won their fourth straight Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is the longest winning streak for either teams in the history of this rivalry.

India have won all four previous series against Australia 2-1. The last time Australia beat India was the 2014/15 series when Aussies won 2-0. In fact, the last time either of these two teams won back-to-back Border-Gavaskar Trophies was India in 1996/97 and 1997/98 (both, however, were played in India).

