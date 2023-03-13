Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Decade of destruction': India extend unbeaten run in home Test series to 10 years

India's last defeat in a home Test series came against England in 2012/13 when Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar made life difficult for the batters

'Decade of destruction': India extend unbeaten run in home Test series to 10 years

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time. Sportzpics for BCCI

Ahmedabad: India extended their dominance at home in Test matches by clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Monday. The fourth Test, in Ahmedabad, finished a high-scoring draw with India winning the series 2-1.

India had already taken an unbeatable lead with dominance in Nagpur and Delhi. Rohit Sharma-led side lost the third Test in Indore but denied the visiting Aussies a chance at levelling the series as batters made merry.

India’s last defeat in a home Test series came against England in 2012/13 when Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar made life difficult for the batters taking 20 and 17 wickets respectively.

Thereafter, India’s winning run has seen them beat Australia (2012/13, 2016/17, 2022/23), West Indies (2013/14, 2018/19), South Africa (2015/16, 2019/20), New Zealand (2016/17, 2021/22), England (2016/17, 2020/21), Bangladesh (2016/17, 2019/20), Sri Lanka (2017/18, 2021/22) and Afghanistan (2018).

Collectively, in this period, India have won 36 Test matches and lost three (one against Australia twice and one versus England) out of 46 played.

Additionally, India won their fourth straight Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is the longest winning streak for either teams in the history of this rivalry.

India have won all four previous series against Australia 2-1. The last time Australia beat India was the 2014/15 series when Aussies won 2-0. In fact, the last time either of these two teams won back-to-back Border-Gavaskar Trophies was India in 1996/97 and 1997/98 (both, however, were played in India).

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 18:23:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Sachin Tendulkar's life-size statue to be installed at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
First Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar's life-size statue to be installed at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar's life-size statue could be installed on the occasion of his 50th birthday on 24 April this year.

Isle of Man record lowest team score in T20Is
First Cricket News

Isle of Man record lowest team score in T20Is

Isle of Man were bowled out for just 10 in an international match against Spain on Sunday

India vs Australia: Kohli, Jadeja bat with intent in nets at Indore; Gill continues to ooze class
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Kohli, Jadeja bat with intent in nets at Indore; Gill continues to ooze class

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer did not practice on Sunday and are expected to join the team on Monday.