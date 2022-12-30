Rishabh Pant has been injured in a car accident. The accident took place while he was headed from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee, Uttarakhand. As per reports, his car collided with a divider and caught fire. The 25-year-old batter was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke the windshield to escape, according to Ashok Kumar, Director General of Uttarakhand Police.

Pant was injured in the accident and was immediately shifted to a local hospital. According to NDTV, the wicketkeeper is being moved to a private multi-specialty hospital in Dehradun.

The news of Rishabh Pant’s accident shocked the cricketing world. Several cricketing personalities prayed for his speedy recovery.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman stated that Pant was out of danger and prayed for his speedy recovery. “Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ.”

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022



Harsha Bhogle wrote, “Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon.”

Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2022



Pant’s Indian Premier League team, Delhi Capitals, also shared a message for their skipper.

Thinking about Rishabh.

Get well soon, Skip. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2022



Melinda Farrell called the accident “a horrendous news to end the year” and wished for Pant’s speedy recovery.

Just heard the shocking news about Rishabh Pant’s car accident. Hope he’s not seriously injured and that he recovers quickly. Horrendous news to end the year. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 30, 2022



Cricketer Abhinav Mukund wrote, “Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even.”

Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even. — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) December 30, 2022

Shami penned a speedy recovery note for Pant.

Get well soon mere bhai Allah sab thik karega @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1QLy46tOHs — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 30, 2022

More individuals in cricket wished Pant speedy recovery:

Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you’re on the mend and back on your feet soon 🙏 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2022

Come back stronger, Rishabh Pant. ❤️🙏 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 30, 2022

Praying for your speedy recovery, Pant. Get well soon, Champ. 🧡 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 30, 2022

Very disturbing to see images of Pant. Wishing you a speedy recovery Champ @RishabhPant17 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 30, 2022

Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 Get well soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 30, 2022

Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022

As per reports, Pant sustained injuries to his knee, shin and head in the accident. DGP Ashok Kumar told reporters that the accident took place near Roorkee at around 5:30 am. “According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee Hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun,” Kumar stated.

Pant was one of the stars of India’s tour of Bangladesh, where he scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test. The 25-year-old is not named in India’s squad against Sri Lanka. Pant was due to head to Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy for training before the Border-Gavaskar trophy in February.

