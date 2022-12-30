Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Rishabh Pant injured in car accident: 'Get well soon mere bhai' and more wishes pour in

News of Rishabh Pant’s accident shocked the cricketing world. Several personalities, from Harsha Bhogle to Chloe-Amanda Bailey prayed for his speedy recovery.

India batter Rishabh Pant in action. AFP

Rishabh Pant has been injured in a car accident. The accident took place while he was headed from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee, Uttarakhand. As per reports, his car collided with a divider and caught fire. The 25-year-old batter was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke the windshield to escape, according to Ashok Kumar, Director General of Uttarakhand Police.

Pant was injured in the accident and was immediately shifted to a local hospital. According to NDTV, the wicketkeeper is being moved to a private multi-specialty hospital in Dehradun.

The news of Rishabh Pant’s accident shocked the cricketing world. Several cricketing personalities prayed for his speedy recovery.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman stated that Pant was out of danger and prayed for his speedy recovery. “Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ.”


Harsha Bhogle wrote, “Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon.”


Pant’s Indian Premier League team, Delhi Capitals, also shared a message for their skipper.


Melinda Farrell called the accident “a horrendous news to end the year” and wished for Pant’s speedy recovery.


Cricketer Abhinav Mukund wrote, “Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even.”

Shami penned a speedy recovery note for Pant.

More individuals in cricket wished Pant speedy recovery:

As per reports, Pant sustained injuries to his knee, shin and head in the accident. DGP Ashok Kumar told reporters that the accident took place near Roorkee at around 5:30 am. “According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee Hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun,” Kumar stated.

Pant was one of the stars of India’s tour of Bangladesh, where he scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test. The 25-year-old is not named in India’s squad against Sri Lanka. Pant was due to head to Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy for training before the Border-Gavaskar trophy in February.

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 10:41:20 IST

