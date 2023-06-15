Rishabh Pant is making a recovery faster than many inside BCCI and medical staff of NCA (National Cricket Academy) expected. The India wicketkeeper-batter is undergoing rehabilitation in Bengaluru after he survived a serious car crash in December.

As per a ESPNCricinfo report, BCCI is trying to fast track Pant’s rehab process to try and get him ready for the ODI World Cup in India, the recovery process is likely to last longer. There is still, however, a distinct possibility that Pant will not be able to play any cricket in 2023.

Pant has started walking without crutches and climbing stairs without support, said the report. As part of the process under physio S Rajnikanth, Pant has increased his lower-body and upper-body mobility exercises.

Beyond the regular physio work, Pant has mixed his rehab with sessions of aqua therapy, light swimming and table tennis. Additionally, he’s been mingling with young cricketers at the NCA to help break monotony and boost morale of the juniors.

The 25-year-old last played for India during the Bangladesh series in December 2022. Even though he’s missed important matches since, Pant is trying to remain upbeat. He watched the World Test Championship final alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna who are also undergoing rehab at the NCA.

Bumrah, Iyer target Asia Cup

Bumrah and Iyer, who had undergone back surgeries recently, which resulted in them missing the IPL and World Test Championship final, having continued their recovery process at the NCA.

The NCA medical staff are positive about the duo being available for the Asia Cup in September.

Bumrah had surgery in New Zealand in March. He has not played since facing Australia last September. Bumrah has largely focused on physio work but has recently started light bowling workloads, which will gradually increase. He had hinted towards it with a vague Instagram post.

Shreyas, affected by a lower back issue, had to pull out of playing the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March in Ahmedabad. He then underwent surgery in London in May and is now undergoing physio work.

