Jasprit Bumrah has shared a massive update about his return to full fitness a day after his IPL team Mumbai Indians crashed out of the competition in the second qualifier. The India seamer posted an image supposedly of his bowling shoes which suggested he is ready to start bowling again.

Bumrah has been out with a back injury since September last year which forced him to miss among others the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, Border Gavaskar Trophy and the IPL. Both Indian cricket team and Mumbai Indians have missed his lethal bowling service with the 29-year-old on the road to recovery.

He captioned the image of his shoes with, “Hello friend, we meet again.” The post has over 300,000 likes at the time writing.

With less than a fortnight to go to the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Bumrah’s tease would be welcomed with glee by fans and his teammates alike. While Bumrah won’t be part of the Indian team at The Oval, the target has been kept as the ODI World Cup.

Bumrah’s road to recovery has been rather murky. Last year he missed the Asia Cup to be ready for the T20 World Cup but wasn’t in good enough condition as he played one match in a bi-lateral series against Australia before being ruled out for good.

He was then added to India’s ODI squad vs Sri Lanka in January. However, he was taken off the squad and then BCCI announced he would miss the upcoming Test series versus Australia and the IPL.

