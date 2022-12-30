Haryana Roadways bus driver was among the witnesses to see Rishabh Pant’s accident and help him out of the car as his Mercedes rammed into the divider on Delhi-Haridwar Highway in the wee hours of Friday.

The driver, Sushil Mann, however, said that he did not know who the injured man was and acted swiftly to call an ambulance.

Mann saw the car coming in at serious speed from the opposite direction. “I put my bus on the side and quickly ran towards the divider,” Mann was quoted by NDTV.

“I thought the car would flip under the bus as it was turning over and over before it stopped,” he added.

“The driver was half out of the window. He told me he’s a cricketer,” Mann said, adding the cricketer asked him to call his mother, but his phone was switched off.

The driver further said that he didn’t know this was Rishabh Pant. “I don’t watch cricket and I didn’t know this was Rishabh Pant. But others on my bus recognised him.

“After removing Rishabh, I quickly searched the car to check if anyone else was there. I took out his blue bag and ₹ 7,000-Rs 8,000 rupees from the car and gave it to him in the ambulance,” the driver was further quoted.

Pant was rushed to Max Hospital in Dehradun after the accident and the Indian wicketkeeper has suffered multiple injuries as BCCI confirmed in a statement. However, he is in stable condition.

