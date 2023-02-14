'Want to buy flat in Kolkata for my parents': Richa Ghosh after WPL 2023 auction

India women’s cricket team member Richa Ghosh is on cloud nine. After winning the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup last month, the 19-year-old showcased her importance to the national side once again. In India’s opening game at the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, the wicketkeeper slammed a quick-fire 31 off 20 deliveries to play a big role in her team’s win against Pakistan.

Now, after the conclusion of the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction, the wicketkeeper batter has become a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The franchise acquired Ghosh’s services for Rs 1.9 crore, making her one of the costliest Indian players of the auction. After being signed on to her new team, Richa Ghosh has just one dream- to buy a house for her parents.

“All my parents wanted me to achieve was to play for India. I want to captain my team and win a major trophy for my country. I want to buy a flat in Kolkata for my mother and father to settle down there. I want them to enjoy their life now. They have struggled a lot in their life, and they have worked hard so that I could succeed. Even now, my father does umpiring. After the auction, I hope he doesn’t have to work so hard,” the 19-year-old stated in an interview.

As part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ghosh joins the likes of Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the WPL auction. The India vice-captain’s auction led to a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and RCB, before the Bengaluru-based franchise triumphed and bought Mandhana for Rs 3.4 crore.

As for Richa Ghosh, the wicketkeeper-batter made her T20I debut in 2020 during a game against Australia at Melbourne. She has scored 458 runs in 31 T20Is till date at an average of 24.10. In One-Day Internationals (ODIs), the right-handed batter has slammed 311 runs in 17 games.

The youngster has moved ahead in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings from 42nd to 36th spot, following her sensational performance in the India vs Pakistan encounter.

Ghosh’s teammate Jemimah Rodrigues, who slammed an unbeaten half-century in the previous clash has also moved up in the rankings from the 13th to the 11th spot.

