WPL Auction 2023: Checkout the full list of players sold and unsold in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023
The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) players auction for the upcoming 2023 season took place in Mumbai on Monday. All five teams — Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warrioz (UP) — took part in the auction.
A total of 409 players registered for the auction including 246 Indians and 163 overseas players. Players from 15 countries are part of the auction and they have registered in five different price slabs — Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.
Each franchise has a purse of Rs 12 crore and they can buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18 players including six foreign players.
The inaugural edition of WPL will be played from 4 to 26 March 2023.
Full list of players sold and unsold at WPL Auction 2023:
Smriti Mandhana sold to RCB for Rs 3.40 crore
Harmanpreet Kaur sold to MI for Rs 1.80 crore
Sophie Devine sold to RCB for Rs 50n lakh
Hayley Matthews goes unsold
Ashleigh Gardner sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.20 crore
Ellyse Perry sold to RCB for Rs 1.70 crore
Sophie Ecclestone sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.80 crore
The auction is underway in Mumbai. We will update the list as soon as deals are completed.
