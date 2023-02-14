Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
WPL Auction 2023 in numbers: Money spent by five franchises, most expensive players and more

WPL Auction 2023: From total money spent to most expensive players, all the big numbers from the Women's Premier League player auction.

General view during the inaugural Women’s Premier League player auction held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on the 13 February. Sportzpics Photo by Arjun Singh Sportzpics for BCCI

The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction for the upcoming 2023 season saw the five franchises — Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warrioz (UPW) — shelling out a massive amount of money as 87 players were sold in total and India opener Smriti Mandhana emerged as the costliest buy.

Also Read: Full list of players sold and unsold at the WPL Player Auction

We bring to you all the important numbers from the WPL auction 2023:

Total number of players sold: 87 including 30 overseas cricketers

Total money spent at WPL auction: Rs 59.5 crore

Total number of players unsold: 362

Costliest player: Smriti Mandhana – RCB paid Rs 3.4 crore

Watch: Mandhana celebrates with Indian team after fetching mega bid at WPL Auction

Number of players bought and money spent* by each franchise:

DC: 18 players for Rs 11.65 crore

RCB: 18 players for Rs 11.90 crore

MI: 17 players for Rs 12 crore

UPW: 16 players for Rs 12 crore

GG: 18 players for Rs 11.95 crore

*Each team had a purse of Rs 12 crore

Top 10 most expensive players at WPL auction:

  1. Smriti Mandhana (Rs 3.4 crore to RCB)
  2. Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.2 crore to GG) and Natalie Sciver (Rs 3.2 crore to MI)
  3. Deepti Sharma (Rs 2.6 crore to UPW)
  4. Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 crore to DC)
  5. Beth Mooney (Rs 2 crore to GG) and Shafali Verma (Rs 2 crore to DC)
  6. Pooja Vastrakasr (Rs 1.9 crore to MI) and Richa Ghosh (Rs 1.9 crore to RCB)
  7. Sophie Ecclestone (Rs 1.8 crore to UPW) and Harmanpreet Kaur (Rs 1.80 crore to MI)
  8. Ellyse Perry (Rs 1.7 crore to RCB)
  9. Yastika Bhatia (Rs 1.5 crore to MI) and Renuka Singh (Rs 1.5 crore to RCB) and Marizanne Kapp (Rs 1.5 crore to DC)
  10. Tahila McGrath (Rs 1.4 crore to UPW) and Devika Vaidya (Rs 1.4 crore to UPW)

Top 10 most expensive Indian players at WPL auction:

  1. Smriti Mandhana (Rs 3.4 crore to RCB)
  2. Deepti Sharma (Rs 2.6 crore to UPW)
  3. Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 crore to DC)
  4. Shafali Verma (Rs 2 crore to DC)
  5. Pooja Vastrakasr (Rs 1.9 crore to MI)
  6. Richa Ghosh (Rs 1.9 crore to RCB)
  7. Harmanpreet Kaur (Rs 1.80 crore to MI)
  8. Renuka Singh (Rs 1.5 crore to RCB)
  9. Yastika Bhatia (Rs 1.5 crore to MI)
  10. Devika Vaidya (Rs 1.4 crore to UPW)

Top 10 most expensive overseas players at WPL auction:

  1. Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.2 crore to GG)
  2. Natalie Sciver (Rs 3.2 crore to MI)
  3. Beth Mooney (Rs 2 crore to GG)
  4. Sophie Ecclestone (Rs 1.8 crore to UPW)
  5. Ellyse Perry (Rs 1.7 crore to RCB)
  6. Marizanne Kapp (Rs 1.5 crore to DC)
  7. Tahlia McGrath (Rs 1.4 crore to UPW)
  8. Meg Lanning (Rs 1.1 crore to DC)
  9. Shabnim Ismail (Rs 1 crore to UPW)
  10. Amelia Kerr (Rs 1 crore to MI)

The first season of the WPL will be played from 4 to 26 March and all 22 matches will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

