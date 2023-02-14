WPL Auction 2023: From total money spent to most expensive players, all the big numbers from the Women's Premier League player auction.
The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction for the upcoming 2023 season saw the five franchises — Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warrioz (UPW) — shelling out a massive amount of money as 87 players were sold in total and India opener Smriti Mandhana emerged as the costliest buy.
We bring to you all the important numbers from the WPL auction 2023:
Total number of players sold: 87 including 30 overseas cricketers
Total money spent at WPL auction: Rs 59.5 crore
Total number of players unsold: 362
Costliest player: Smriti Mandhana – RCB paid Rs 3.4 crore
Number of players bought and money spent* by each franchise:
DC: 18 players for Rs 11.65 crore
RCB: 18 players for Rs 11.90 crore
MI: 17 players for Rs 12 crore
UPW: 16 players for Rs 12 crore
GG: 18 players for Rs 11.95 crore
*Each team had a purse of Rs 12 crore
Top 10 most expensive players at WPL auction:
Top 10 most expensive Indian players at WPL auction:
Top 10 most expensive overseas players at WPL auction:
The first season of the WPL will be played from 4 to 26 March and all 22 matches will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
