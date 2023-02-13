WPL Auction 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): A complete list of players acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the WPL auction in Mumbai with complete squad.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were the first team to buy a player at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction 2023 when they shelled out Rs 3.4 crore for India opener Smriti Mandhana.
Each team has a total purse of Rs 12 crore and can buy a minimum of 12 players and a maximum of 15 including six foreign players.
Here’s the full list of players RCB bought at the WPL Auction 2023:
Smriti Mandhana (Base price: Rs 50 lakh): Rs 3.4 crore
Sophie Devine (Rs 50 lakh): Rs 50 lakh
Ellyse Perry (Rs 50 lakh): Rs 1.7 crore
