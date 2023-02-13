Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were the first team to buy a player at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction 2023 when they shelled out Rs 3.4 crore for India opener Smriti Mandhana.

Each team has a total purse of Rs 12 crore and can buy a minimum of 12 players and a maximum of 15 including six foreign players.

Here’s the full list of players RCB bought at the WPL Auction 2023:

Smriti Mandhana (Base price: Rs 50 lakh): Rs 3.4 crore

Sophie Devine (Rs 50 lakh): Rs 50 lakh

Ellyse Perry (Rs 50 lakh): Rs 1.7 crore

