'Pehle match toh close kar': Hardika Pandya reveals conversation with Rishabh Pant during match-winning stand

A memorable maiden ODI ton by Rishabh Pant and a fighting 133-run partnership between the wicketkeeper-batter and Hardik Pandya scripted a series win for India at Manchester as they won the third match by five wickets to wrap the series 2-1.

While the 260-run chase was completed inside 43 overs by India, it wasn't all hunky-dory at the start of the innings as they lost the first four wickets with just 74 on the board. That was when Pant and Pandya took control of the proceedings and swung the momentum in India's favour. During their partnership, both batters were seen having a lot of conversations and Pandya revealed the talks after the match.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Rishabh Pant's series-winning shot goes viral

“I was just repeating the same thing and even told him that I am repeating it too much,” Hardik said in the post-match conference. “The talent that he has and the talent that I perhaps have – there was no need to take any risks at that stage. Without any risks, we could score those runs as there were not many runs to get. The only way England could come back is if we lose back-to-back wickets."

“All I was repeating was that let’s have a partnership, take the match as close as possible, and finish the match. If you then want to enjoy (Pandya smiles), enjoy (“phir tujhe enjoy karna hai to kar le”). Pehle match toh close kar (Finish the match first!)," he added.

Pandya, who also took four wickets in the match, got out on 71 off 55 balls in the 36th over with India still needing 55 runs to win. Pant upped the ante after Pandya's dismissal and finished the game inside 43 overs as he hit David Willey for five consecutive fours in the penultimate over of the game. Pant finished on 125 not out from 113 balls.

Watch: Dhawan, Pant give Rohit Sharma a champagne shower after series win

Talking about Pant's strokeplay towards the end of the innings, Pandya said: “And then he opened up (later on in the innings). Everyone knows when Rishabh starts hitting, you sit down and say okay you bat! (Hum baith jaate hain, chalo aap khelo!)

With his sensational knock, Pant became the third designated India wicket-keeper to score a hundred in ODIs outside Asia. He was also declared the player of the match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.