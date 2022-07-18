India vs England 3rd ODI stat attack: Pandya joins elite all-rounder club, Pant's maiden ton and more

Hardik Pandya's all-round effort and Rishabh Pant's maiden ODI century led India to a five-wicket and a 2-1 series victory against England in the third One-Dayer in Manchester on Sunday.

Pandya was the star with the ball in the first innings as his 4/24 limited England to 259 all out in 45.5 overs after the hosts were sent into bat first. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked four wickets in the second ODI, also chipped in with a spell of 3/60. For England, Skipper Jos Buttler finally found some form with the bat as he top-scored with 60 runs while opener Jason Roy contributed 41.

Chasing the total, India again suffered a top-order collapse at 38/3 by the beginning of the ninth over. The team's captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (17 runs each) and Shikhar Dhawan (1) disappointed again with dismal returns. Suryakumar Yadav also had an unforgettable outing with just 16 runs against his name. The Indian heavyweight batting failure was triggered by last-match star Reece Topley again, who finished with impressive figures of 3/35.

Pant (125 not out) and Pandya (71) brought India back on track and eventually to a comfortable win by adding 133 runs for the fifth wicket.

The series decider also saw plenty of records being made on the day and we take a glance at them:

Rishabh Pant became the third designated Indian wicket-keeper to score a hundred outside Asia in ODIs. Earlier, it was Rahul Dravid's 145 against Sri Lanka in Taunton in 1999 and KL Rahul 112 against New Zealand in 2020.

Pant also waited for 26 games before he slammed his maiden ODI century.

The three-match series also saw none of the sides play their entire quota of fifty overs.

Hardik Pandya became the fifth Indian to take four wickets and hit a half-century in the same ODI match. The first Indian to do so was Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who scored 70 and took 5/27 against New Zealand in 1988. The other three Indians to achieve the feat were Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh. The latter two also did it twice.

Hardik Pandya also became the first Indian to achieve the unique double in all three formats of the game. Uniquely it all came against England. In Tests, it was 52 not out and 5/28 in Nottingham in 2018. And in Southampton earlier during the T20 series when he scored 51 and picked 4/33. He also became the second player overall to achieve the record behind Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez.

This was the first instance in Virat Kohli's ODI career, where he hasn't scored above 20 in five consecutive innings. His sequence in the last five ODIs are 8, 18, 0, 16, 17

This is also the first time since 2015 World Cup that England has failed to score beyond 300 in an ODI series when they have batted at least once in the first innings.

This is the seventh successive ODI where India have bowled out their opponent.

