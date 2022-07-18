India vs England 3rd ODI stat attack: Pandya joins elite all-rounder club, Pant's maiden ton and more

Hardik Pandya's all-round effort and Rishabh Pant's maiden ODI century led India to a five-wicket and a 2-1 series victory against England in the third One-Dayer.
Pandya was the star with the ball in the first innings as his 4/24 limited England to 259 all out in 45.5 overs after the hosts were sent into bat first. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked four wickets in the second ODI, also chipped in with a spell of 3/60. For England, Skipper Jos Buttler finally found some form with the bat as he top-scored with 60 runs while opener Jason Roy contributed 41.
Chasing the total, India again suffered a top-order collapse at 38/3 by the beginning of the ninth over. The team's captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (17 runs each) and Shikhar Dhawan (1) disappointed again with dismal returns. Suryakumar Yadav also had an unforgettable outing with just 16 runs against his name. The Indian heavyweight batting failure was triggered by last-match star Reece Topley again, who finished with impressive figures of 3/35.
Pant (125 not out) and Pandya (71) brought India back on track and eventually to a comfortable win by adding 133 runs for the fifth wicket.
The series decider also saw plenty of records being made on the day and we take a glance at them:
Twitterati applauded Pant’s efforts following the game. Let’s take a look at some reactions
As the ball moved around, England batters looked all at sea and Rishabh Pant was sharp behind the stumps. He claimed the catches of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.
Hardik Pandya became the first Indian to score a half-century as well as register a four-wicket haul in the format,