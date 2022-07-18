Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Rishabh Pant's series-winning shot goes viral

The third India-England ODI was Rishabh Pant’s game all the way. The wicketkeeper-batter led the team’s fight back against the hosts and guided them to a 5-wicket win.

India were stumbling at 72/4 in 16.2 overs, when Pant and Hardik Pandya stitched together a 133-run stand and clinched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Pant smashed his maiden ODI ton, scoring 125 in 113 balls. His stupendous innings was laced with 16 fours and 2 sixes.

Later on in the fixture, Pant slammed a flurry of boundaries even after Pandya was dismissed for 71. He ended the game in style, hitting a reverse-sweep off a wider delivery for a boundary. Pant was all smiles, but it was skipper Rohit Sharma’s reaction that grabbed attention. After the winning shot, Sharma gave a thumbs-up to Pant and the wicketkeeper-batter responded in a similar manner.

At the post-match conference, Sharma said that the team was not worried even after they lost some early wickets. "It was a good pitch, but we do understand it's not going to be easy if we lose wickets upfront. Positive side of it, these guys haven't batted much in the middle overs. Today we got to see that with Hardik and Rishabh. At no point we felt they were panicking. They backed themselves and played cricketing shots," the Indian captain stated in the post-match presentation.

With this victory, India clinched the ODI series against the Jos Buttler-led brigade 2-1. They had also won the T20 series against the hosts 2-1 earlier.

Pant was awarded the player of the match for his 125-run knock. Pandya, who scalped 4 wickets in the encounter and also scored 71 runs, was given the player of the series award. The all-rounder took 6 wickets in the 3-game series and scored 100 runs as well.

India will now leave for West Indies for the T20 and ODI series. Both Pant and Pandya have been rested from the three-match ODI tournament and will make a comeback in the T20 series later this month.

