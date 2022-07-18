Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant give Rohit Sharma a champagne shower after series win against England

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant give Rohit Sharma a champagne shower after series win against England

Rohit Sharma was showered with champagne as India won the ODI series against England. Image: Screenshot

The Indian team was in a celebratory mood on Sunday after clinching the ODI series against England 2-1. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya led the team’s counterattack and managed to take them to victory despite all hurdles.

While Pant slammed his maiden ODI century, Pandya scalped 4 wickets and also contributed 71 to the scoreboard to guide the visitors to a five-wicket win.
After the post-match ceremony was over, some of the Indian team players celebrated by giving skipper Rohit Sharma a champagne shower. A video of the side’s ecstatic celebrations has grabbed attention.

In the video, the Indian squad was just about to pose for a team photo when Shikhar Dhawan popped open the champagne bottle and sprayed it all over Rohit Sharma. He was joined by Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant. Sharma tried to give a chase to Dhawan, but his fellow opener darted away quickly.

Virat Kohli was seen entering the frame with a wide grin and clapping at the scene before him.

While Rohit Sharma urged his team to come to pose for the photos, Pant seemed to be in no mood to listen to him. He continued to shower the Indian captain with champagne. Finally, the team ended the champagne celebrations and the trophy was handed over to Arshdeep Singh, the youngest of the squad.

Watch:

Once the photos were clicked, Kohli took over Pant’s job and showered his teammates with champagne. A photo from the scene also saw the former India skipper offering some champagne to Ravi Shastri who was one of the commentators for the match. Check the photo here.    

India will next head to the Caribbean for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the tournament, while Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the ODI leg only. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the 16-member squad against the West Indies. Ravindra Jadeja has been announced as the vice-captain for the three-game series.

Updated Date: July 18, 2022 11:56:21 IST

