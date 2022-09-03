Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Naseem’s top order fluency, Babar’s doubtful form and more talking points

Pakistan beat Hong Kong in the Asia Cup contest between the two sides on Friday in what proved to be the biggest Asia Cup win and second-highest T20I win in terms of run margin.

Pakistan had a slow start as Hong Kong were able to constrain the Pakistan top order for the first 15 overs or so, but Pakistan unleashed in the last five overs with Mohammed Rizwan finally hitting big and Khushdil Shah going bonkers in the final over.

For Hong Kong, only Ehsan Khan was able to make any damage as he picked two wickets – Babar Azam as early as the third over, and Fakhar Zaman in the 17th over.

Stat attack: Pakistan’s record win, new low for Hong Kong and more

Pakistan bowlers then wreaked havoc as they ended Hong Kong’s innings for a poultry score of 38 with spinners and quicks troubling the batters alike.

Here are significant talking points from the encounter –

Mohammed Rizwan – Fakhar Zaman partnership

Rizwan and Zaman registered a partnership of 116 runs in 13.2 overs after losing the wicket of skipper Babar Azam quite early in the innings. Rizwan scored 78 off 57 balls while Zaman as well registered a half-century (53 off 41 deliveries).

The duo struggled to free their arms initially as they couldn’t exceed the seven-run run rate till the 13th over. But they started to take on the bowlers subsequently.

7️⃣8️⃣ not out

5️⃣7️⃣ balls

6️⃣ fours

Albeit, Zaman lost his wicket in the 17th over, Rizwan continued his performance towards the end with Shah.

Babar Azam’s another failure

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam failed once again at the Asia Cup getting out caught and bowled for nine runs of Ehsan Khan’s bowling.

Babar had also lost his wicket cheaply against India, getting out for 10 runs after starting with a couple of boundaries.

Babar had been in a sizzling form in recent times but hasn’t been able to flourish in the continental tournament so far. The eyes will gaze on him a bit longer as Pakistan play India again on Sunday.

Khushdil Shah’s late flurry

After a slow but steady start from the Pakistan batters, Shah played a Suryakumar Yadav-like inning and smashed Hong Kong bowlers in the last four overs to ensure Pakistan post a significant total in their 20 overs.

Shah hit 35 runs in just 15 deliveries at a strike rate of 233.33, in a knock that included five 6s.

Shah also hit four 6s in the last over, resulting in a 29-run final over from Aizaz Khan.

Naseem Shah’s excellent opening spell

Pakistan quick Naseem Shah once again clogged the opponent’s top order picking two wickets in the third over – Nizakhat Khan for eight, and Babar Hayat for a duck.

Naseem ended with figures of 2/ 7 in two overs he bowled at the start of the innings.

Naseem had also troubled the Indian batters, scalping two wickets including KL Rahul for a duck. Naseem has been brilliant with the new ball in the Asia Cup, after making his T20I debut against India.

Pakistan’s spinners run through Hong Kong middle order

After the pacers restrained Hong Kong from scoring runs at the start of the innings, spinners came to the fore and decimated the batting order, picking seven wickets amongst them inside six overs.

Shadab Khan returned with figures of 4/8 in 2.4 overs, while Mohammad Nawaz registered figures of 3/5 in two overs.

The Hong Kong batters were clueless against the spinners and surrendered quite easily as they were all out for 38.

Pakistan registered their biggest win in T20I cricket and also ended an opponent’s innings for the lowest score against them.

