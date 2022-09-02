Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Khushdil Shah smacks four sixes in final over; Watch

Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah went bonkers in the final over as he hit four 6s and ensured a mammoth total for Pakistan against Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan ended their innings at 193/2 after being put in to bat first by Nizakat Khan, who won the toss.

Though Shah entered to bat only in the 17th over, his innings was pivotal for Pakistan as he ensured that Pakistan went past 190 total after they had quite a slow start.

The last over from Hong Kong’s Aizaz Khan gave away 29 runs. After two dot balls, Shah mistimed the third ball for six over the cow corner. The next ball went for five wides as Aizaz completely missed the line and the ball was too far for the wicketkeeper, even after a dive.

Watch the video here:

Shah’s innings was similar to Suryakumar Yadav’s late flurry against the same opponent on Wednesday. The Indian batter as well hit four sixes in the final over to take India to a similar total.

Shah then smacked three back-to-back sixes in the last three deliveries and embarrassed Aizaz Khan as he ended his three overs for 44 runs.

Shah scored 35 runs off 15 deliveries, including five sixes, at a strike rate of 233.33.

