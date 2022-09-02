Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup stat attack: Pakistan's record win, new low for Hong Kong and more

Pakistan booked their Super Four ticket of the Asia Cup 2022 in style as they thrashed minnows Hong Kong by a whopping 155 runs during the last match of Group A in Sharjah on Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman shone with the bat for Pakistan, scoring half-centuries to take their side to a 193/2 in the first innings. In response, the Hongkongers were bundled out for just 38 runs with none of the batters entering double digits.

Shadab Khan (4/8) and Mohammad Nawaz (3/5) wiped the middle- and lower-order after pacers Naseem Shah (2/7) and Shahnawaz Dahani (1/7) ran through the top order.

The Hong Kong innings lasted just 64 balls as we take a look into other interesting facts and figures during the match:

Hong Kong’s 38 was lowest total by the minnows in their history as before their lowest total was 69 all out against Nepal in 2014 and was also the lowest total in the history of the competition, in Sharjah and the UAE. This was also the lowest total by a side against Pakistan as previously the embarrassing record was held by West Indies, who were all out for 60 in Karachi in 2018 Pakistan’s 155-run victory was the second biggest win margin by a full-time ICC member nation as Sri Lanka’s 172-run win over Kenya in Johannesburg in 2007 remains at the top. India’s 143-run win over Ireland in Dublin in 2018 has now dropped to the third spot while Pakistan had an identical win over West Indies in Karachi in the same year. Pakistan bowlers bundling out Hong Kong for 38 runs was lower than Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh (44 runs) and Avesh Khan (53 runs) conceded against the minnows in the earlier match in Dubai. 10.4 overs is the lowest amout of overs Pakistan have ever taken to all out a side.



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.