Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup stat attack: Pakistan's record win, new low for Hong Kong and more

Hongkongers were bundled out for just 38 runs with none of the batters entering double digits
Pakistan booked their Super Four ticket of the Asia Cup 2022 in style as they thrashed minnows Hong Kong by a whopping 155 runs during the last match of Group A in Sharjah on Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman shone with the bat for Pakistan, scoring half-centuries to take their side to a 193/2 in the first innings. In response, the Hongkongers were bundled out for just 38 runs with none of the batters entering double digits.
Shadab Khan (4/8) and Mohammad Nawaz (3/5) wiped the middle- and lower-order after pacers Naseem Shah (2/7) and Shahnawaz Dahani (1/7) ran through the top order.
The Hong Kong innings lasted just 64 balls as we take a look into other interesting facts and figures during the match:
