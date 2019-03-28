Pakistan vs Australia: Azhar Mahmood says despite surrendering series to Aaron Finch and Co, plenty of positives for hosts
One-day international defeat against Australia has given Pakistan a great opportunity to test their bench strength ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s cricket World Cup 2019, said Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
LS Election campaign 2019: Narendra Modi in Meerut lays out vision for New India, juxtaposes BJP's successes against Congress' 'failure'
-
Picking Tejasvi Surya instead of Tejaswini angers BJP Bangalore South constituency cadres, but it won't hurt party's chances
-
Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ministers among potential contenders to replace British PM
-
Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together this uneven supernatural thriller
-
Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls
-
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong enough to bear pressure of Rs 3.6 lakh cr
-
Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club's full-time manager on three-year contract
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately crafted and rich in detail
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
-
Pulwama Attack पर पाकिस्तान ने फिर बोला झूठ, कहा- भारत ने जो 22 Location दी, वहां कोई टेरर कैंप नहीं
-
मिशन शक्ति: पीएम के संबोधन पर चुनाव आयोग की नजर
-
इस बार मोदी लहर नहीं, गैर-बीजेपी, गैर-कांग्रेस पीएम बनेगा: औवेसी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: One-day international defeat against Australia has given Pakistan a great opportunity to test their bench strength ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s cricket World Cup 2019, said Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood.
File image of Azhar Mahmood. Reuters
"There are a lot of positives for us, like Shinwari is back, he has bowled really well and (so has) Junaid. We have got a young find in the form of Hasnain. We are trying to give bench strength more opportunities to try and play international games,” ICC quoted Mahmood as saying.
Speaking about the batsmen, he said, "Lot of positives in the batting department as well, we got a couple of hundreds — Haris (Sohail) got a hundred, (Mohammad) Rizwan got a hundred.
Unfortunately, today, ball was doing a bit so we were not good enough."
The likes of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed – the Pakistan skipper — are rested for the Australia series. Mahmood believes that this has helped them give chances to other players to test who fits in the World Cup squad.
“We are trying different combinations keeping the World Cup in mind. If we play only our main strength and then someone gets injured, we won’t have any options left. This series was our best chance to test bench strength,” he added.
Pakistan will face Australia for their fourth ODI in Dubai on 29 March.
Updated Date:
Mar 28, 2019 16:34:22 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch says Glenn Maxwell's an under-appreciated cricketer, especially when the going gets tough
Pakistan vs Australia: No need to panic, Sarfraz Ahmed advises Shoaib Malik-led hosts after defeats in first two ODIs
Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI at Sharjah, Full Cricket Score: Aaron Finch's century seals victory