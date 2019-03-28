First Cricket
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch says Glenn Maxwell's an under-appreciated cricketer, especially when the going gets tough

Australian captain Aaron Finch, who led his team to a 3-0 series lead over Pakistan, said although Glenn Maxwell is a very good batsman, people really do not see how much effort he makes when the going gets tough.

Asian News International, Mar 28, 2019 16:54:30 IST

Dubai: Australian captain Aaron Finch, who led his team to a 3-0 series lead over Pakistan, said although Glenn Maxwell is a very good batsman, people really do not see how much effort he makes when the going gets tough.

Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten on 113 off 55 balls to single-handedly guide Australia to victory. AP

File image of Glenn Maxwell. AP

Maxwell's 71-run cameo helped Australia defeat Pakistan in the third ODI of the five-match series on Wednesday by 80 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Finch as saying after Wednesday's match: "Maxi is a player who people expect so much from every time he plays because he has so much brilliance at times, but I think what people do not see at times when they get frustrated with him, is the amount of stuff he does in the field. If he averages 20 in a series, he might save 20 runs in the field as well."

"He bowls overs, gets some wickets. It all adds up to a great package. And the fact he's batting at six at the moment, to give us that little bit of extra firepower towards the back end is something we're conscious of and it's a role he fits really well," he added.

"Guys who can hit the ball 360 (degrees) are so hard to bowl to. As a captain, they're a nightmare. There's a handful of them in the world now, you have got Jos Buttler, who can scoop you over the keeper's head, but also hit over mid-off. They are two obvious places where you always have a fielder up when you have got five (fielders outside the 30-yard circle). When you need both of them out, it creates some problems. Maxi is no different to that," Finch added.

Australia, after winning the third ODI against Pakistan, have now recorded their sixth consecutive win on the trot.

Australia would look to keep their winning juggernaut continue when they take on Pakistan in the fourth ODI of the five-match series on Friday, 29 March.

