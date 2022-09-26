England women’s cricket team captain Heather Knight on Monday hit back at the India women’s cricket team, saying that India spinner Deepti Sharma should not be ‘lying’ regarding warnings given to England’s Charlotte Dean.

The third ODI between England and India at Lord’s on Saturday was marred by controversy when Deepti Sharma ran-out Charlotte Dean at the non-strikers’ end for backing up too early. On her return to India on Monday, the Indian spinner claimed that enough warning was given to England before she ran Dean out.

Knight, who missed out on the series against India owing to an injury, took to Twitter to refute such claims, saying ‘no warnings were given’.

“1/2 The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate… “.

“2/2 But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings,” tweeted Heather Knight.

Deepti was bowling the fourth ball of the 44th over of England’s chase, when she saw Dean, on 40, stepping out of the crease at the bowlers’ end and eventually Deepti knocked the bails off. England were 153/9 while looking to chase down a target of 170 but following the controversial dismissal, Charlotte Dean was left in tears and India won the match by 16 runs, thereby completing an ODI series sweep (3-0).

Deepti running out Dean was within the Laws of Cricket but that decision angered a large part of the England cricket fraternity.

On her return to India following the series, Deepti Sharma had said that a warning was given to Charlotte Dean, while the umpires were also informed on this.

“It was a part of our plan because she was regularly (backing up). We had already warned her and we just followed the rules,” Deepti said to reporters on arriving back in India from the UK.

“Every team wants to win and we wanted to give her (Jhulan Goswami) a good farewell by winning. Whatever we could do as a team we did. We informed the umpires but she (Dean) still did it so we can’t do anything,” Deepti added.

Regardless of the controversy, it was a memorable series win for India, with veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami capping off her international cricket career. Goswami, who finishes her ODI career with 255 wickets, was given a Guard of Honour by the England team players while she walked out to bat. With the ball, Goswami ended with figures of 2/30 from 10 overs, dismissing Alice Capsey and Kate Cross.

