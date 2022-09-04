MS Dhoni to continue to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023: Reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to remain captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The development was reportedly confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan on Sunday.

“MS Dhoni will lead CSK team in the next year of IPL tournament,” Vishwanathan told a news channel.

It is worth noting that Dhoni, who has led CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008, relinquished his captaincy just two days before IPL 2022 started. However, he returned as CSK captain midway into IPL 2022 after Ravindra Jadeja, whose stint as skipper wasn’t the most fruitful one, handed back the leadership duties to the talisman himself.

Also, there were speculations that Dhoni might hang his boot after the IPL 2022 but the wicketkeeper-batter had confirmed during the tournament that he will lead the four-time champions in IPL 2023 and stated it would be unfair to not say ‘thank you’ to Chennai and the CSK fans if he doesn’t say goodbye in front of them.

“Definitely,” said MS Dhoni during the coin toss against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 game in May when asked if he will be seen in Chennai Super Kings colours as a player next season. “It’s a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you,” added Dhoni.

Notably, Dhoni, who will be close to 42 by the next IPL, is the oldest player in the tournament. He has led CSK to playoffs in 11 of 13 seasons which is astonishing, to say the least.

Under the leadership of Dhoni, CSK have won the title four times, the last one being IPL 2021 and they have been runners-up three times as well.

Moreover, Dhoni-led CSK also won the now defunct Champions League title twice, in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

The former India skipper has lifted the IPL trophy four times and is second on the list of captains with the most number of IPL titles. Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma has won the league a record 5 times.

Meanwhile, Dhoni-led CSK will be aiming to make a comeback in IPL 2023 after enduring a forgetful run in the IPL 2022, where they finished in ninth place, thus missing out on a playoffs berth for only the second time in IPL history.

