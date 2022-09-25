Deepti Sharma’s move to run Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end on Saturday has set social media on fire, leaving the cricketing fraternity divided.

While many an English cricketer and supporter is frothing over what they feel is “cheating” and a violation of the so-called “Spirit of Cricket”, the Indian cricket community is busy defending the all-rounder, insisting her act was well within the laws set by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). Interestingly, it was at the MCC’s headquarters — the Lord’s Cricket Ground — where the incident took place.

Read: Hales refutes Billings ‘just not cricket’ tweet on Deepti’s run-out of Dean

A number of current England cricketers, both from the men’s and women’s teams have spoken out in defence of Dean, who was left in tears after the dismissal that ended the home team’s hopes of pulling off a consolation win over India in the third ODI. Former England captain Michael Vaughan too joined the chorus on Sunday, going to the extent of saying that the tactic to dismiss the non-striker “stinks”.

“Mankad is in the rules,but I hope it’s not a go-to tactic .. You surely don’t train all your lives to win a game using that tactic .. and I know Batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that .. Yesterday was a bloody good game too #India,” tweeted Vaughan, known for not mincing his words, especially on social media.

Mankad is in the rules,but I hope it’s not a go too tactic .. You surely don’t train all your lives to win a game using that tactic .. and I know Batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that .. Yesterday was a bloody good game too #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 25, 2022

The incident, though legal, overshadowed what turned out to be a cracker of a contest between the two top sides at the Home of Cricket. England were down and out at one stage, getting reduced to 118/9 chasing 170 to win, before the last-wicket pair of Dean and Freya Davies put up a brave fightback to give the Women in Blue a scare, until Deepti’s run-out.

Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur defends Deepti’s Sharma’s decision to run Charlotte Dean out

The match was also an emotional one for veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who made her final appearance for India, bringing the curtains down on a glittering international career spanning two decades which saw the ‘Chakdaha Express’ become the most successful bowler in the women’s game.

Goswami dismissed Alice Capsey and Kate Cross in her haul of 2/30 in her farewell game, finishing with a combined international tally of 355. She received a guard of honour from the English players while walking out to bat. The Indian players later lifted Goswami on their shoulders at the end of the game.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.