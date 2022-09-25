India skipper came out in support of her teammate Deepti Sharma after her run out of Charlotte Dean at the non-striker’s end led to mixed reactions. Deepti ran out Dean in her bowling stride in third India vs England ODI at Lord’s. Dean’s was the last wicket to fall as India won the match by 16 runs.

Dean with her knock of 40 was threatening to pull away the match from India despite England losing nine wickets for 118 in a chase of 170. In the 44th over of the game, Deepti cleverly ran out Dean in her bowling stride showing great match awareness as the batter was backing up too far.

Watch: Deepti Sharma run-out sparks old controversy as India beat England in thriller

The run-out at the non-striker’s end, which is commonly known as ‘Mankad’, has been legalised by the ICC.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was asked about the dismissal in the post-match presentation ceremony and she said that the dismissal is within the laws and any controversy over it is unnecessary.

“It’s a part of the game. I don’t think we have done something new, you can always take those chances. It shows that you are aware about what the batters are doing. I will back my player because I don’t think she has done anything that isn’t in the ICC rules. Everything is part of the game. At the end of the day, a win is a win and you need to enjoy that,” Harmanpreet said.

“Well, to be honest I thought you will be asking about the first 9 wickets, as they were not easy to take”- Harman preet, my queen <3 pic.twitter.com/CBBw5gQr39 — ♡ (@kyakarungimain) September 24, 2022

Read: Ashwin, Broad lead reactions after Deepti runs out Dean

The 16-run victory at Lord’s also allowed India to give a perfect farewell to Jhulan Goswami who retired from international cricket. India won the three-match series 3-0. Jhulan retires from international cricket after a two-decade-long career in which she took 355 international wickets, the most in the women’s game.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.