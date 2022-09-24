Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Watch: Deepti Sharma Mankad controversy as India women defeat England in Jhulan Goswami farewell match

Watch: Deepti Sharma Mankad controversy as India women defeat England in Jhulan Goswami farewell match

Deepti Sharma sparks controversy as she 'Mankad' England's Charlie Dean to seal India's win over England by 16-run in a low-scoring contest.

India's Deepti Sharma (right) Mankad out England's Charlie Dean to win the match for India in London on Saturday. Screenshot/Sony Liv

On a day when India women’s cricket team celebrated Julan Goswami, Deepti Sharma handed England a bitter defeat on Saturday as the spinner controversially ‘Mankaded’ a set Charlie Dean for the hosts 10th wicket to seal the match.

The wicket gave India a 16-run win over the hosts as England were bundled out for 153 in 43.3 overs while chasing a modest total of 170.

More to follow…

Updated Date: September 24, 2022 23:00:56 IST

