On a day when India women’s cricket team celebrated Julan Goswami, Deepti Sharma handed England a bitter defeat on Saturday as the spinner controversially ‘Mankaded’ a set Charlie Dean for the hosts 10th wicket to seal the match.

The wicket gave India a 16-run win over the hosts as England were bundled out for 153 in 43.3 overs while chasing a modest total of 170.

More to follow…