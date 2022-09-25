Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  England's Alex Hales refutes Sam Billings 'just not cricket' tweet on Deepti Sharma's run-out of Charlie Dean

England's Alex Hales refutes Sam Billings 'just not cricket' tweet on Deepti Sharma's run-out of Charlie Dean

Alex Hales wrote in support of Deepti Sharma on Twitter after England's Sam Billings questioned her running out Charlie Dean in Lord's ODI.

England's Alex Hales refutes Sam Billings 'just not cricket' tweet on Deepti Sharma's run-out of Charlie Dean

While England cricket fraternity was critical of Deepti Sharma, Alex Hales had a sensible take on the run-out matter. Screenshot/Sony Liv

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has found support from England batter Alex Hales amid the run-out controversy that took place in Lord’s ODI. In the third match between India and England, Deepti ran out Charlie Dean at the non-strikers’ end to help the visitors win by 16 runs.

Deepti ran out the England batter in her bowling stride as Dean, who had scored 40, was backing up too far. Dean’s dismissal brought an end to England’s innings as India completed a 3-0 series sweep. While the mode of dismissal has been legalised by ICC, numerous England cricketers spoke out on Twitter against the incident.

England’s wicketkeeper-batter wrote that the dismissal was unacceptable. “There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket…,” he tweeted.

In reply to Billings, England opener Alex Hales spoke in support of Deepti and wrote that: “It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand…”

While Billings reacted sarcastically to Hales’ tweet, senior pacer and legendary James Anderson shared that Deepti “had no intention to bowl.”

Deepti, however, got a lot of support from the Indian cricket fraternity. R Ashwin and Aakash Chopra tweeted in her support while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur shot down the suggestion that there was anything wrong with the dismissal.

“It’s a part of the game. I don’t think we have done something new, you can always take those chances. It shows that you are aware about what the batters are doing. I will back my player because I don’t think she has done anything that isn’t in the ICC rules. Everything is part of the game. At the end of the day, a win is a win and you need to enjoy that,” Harmanpreet said after the match.

Updated Date: September 25, 2022 12:45:00 IST

