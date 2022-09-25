India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has found support from England batter Alex Hales amid the run-out controversy that took place in Lord’s ODI. In the third match between India and England, Deepti ran out Charlie Dean at the non-strikers’ end to help the visitors win by 16 runs.

Deepti ran out the England batter in her bowling stride as Dean, who had scored 40, was backing up too far. Dean’s dismissal brought an end to England’s innings as India completed a 3-0 series sweep. While the mode of dismissal has been legalised by ICC, numerous England cricketers spoke out on Twitter against the incident.

England’s wicketkeeper-batter wrote that the dismissal was unacceptable. “There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket…,” he tweeted.

Well within the laws but not in the spirit. Just my opinion… the law should be changed back to a warning system or penalty runs for excessive backing up for eg — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

In reply to Billings, England opener Alex Hales spoke in support of Deepti and wrote that: “It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand…”

It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand… — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) September 24, 2022

While Billings reacted sarcastically to Hales’ tweet, senior pacer and legendary James Anderson shared that Deepti “had no intention to bowl.”

🤣 not like you to be different Alex 🤣 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball 🤬 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

Deepti, however, got a lot of support from the Indian cricket fraternity. R Ashwin and Aakash Chopra tweeted in her support while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur shot down the suggestion that there was anything wrong with the dismissal.

Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06 🤩👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 24, 2022

Well done, Deepti Sharma. You did the right thing. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And well done, Team India 😊😇 The sweet taste of a clean sweep on English soil. Brilliant. 😊🤩 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2022

“It’s a part of the game. I don’t think we have done something new, you can always take those chances. It shows that you are aware about what the batters are doing. I will back my player because I don’t think she has done anything that isn’t in the ICC rules. Everything is part of the game. At the end of the day, a win is a win and you need to enjoy that,” Harmanpreet said after the match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.