Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Krunal and Hardik Pandya’s father Himanshu passes away; Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli offer condolences

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 16th, 2021
  • 20:16:48 IST

Vadodara: ndia cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya lost their father Himanshu, who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.

He was 71.

Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, left the bio-bubble created for the tournament to be with his family, association secretary Ajit Lele told PTI.

Hardik is not playing the national T20 tournament as he is preparing for the white-ball series against England. He has also left Mumbai, where he was training, for Vadodara.

Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.

Krunal scored a match-winning 76 in the opening game against Uttarakhand and has also taken four wickets in the first three games.

India skipper Virat Kohli and legendary Sachin Tendulkar, led the cricketing fraternity in condoling Himanshu's demise.

"Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24," tweeted Kohli.

"Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7. Condolences to your family and friends. May God give you strength on these difficult times," wrote Tendulkar.

Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf, both former India cricketers, also condoled the death of Pandya brothers' father.

"Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7, said Irfan Pathan, himself a former Baroda captain.

"A loved one passing away is never an easy moment for anyone. I sincerely admire the sacrifices uncle made for his sons @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7. Condolences to his family and dear ones at this tough time. #rip," tweeted Yusuf, who also played for Baroda.

"Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7," tweeted Pathan, himself a former Baroda captain.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and present India skipper Virat Kohli were some of the other members of the cricket fraternity who offered their condolences to the Pandya family on Twitter, as did Mumbai Indians — the franchise the brothers represent in the Indian Premier League (IPL).  

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: January 16, 2021 20:16:48 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: 'Peak of rowdy behaviour', Virat Kohli responds to Indian team facing racist abuse in Sydney
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: 'Peak of rowdy behaviour', Virat Kohli responds to Indian team facing racist abuse in Sydney

On Saturday and Sunday, Siraj and senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah were allegedly subjected to multiple abuses including racist slurs like "Brown Dog" and "Big Monkey", which led to eviction and subsequent arrest of six Australian spectators.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baroda, Tamil Nadu maintain winning run; Punjab ease past Jammu and Kashmir
First Cricket News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baroda, Tamil Nadu maintain winning run; Punjab ease past Jammu and Kashmir

Baroda and Tamil Nadu registered victories over Maharashtra and Hyderabad respectively, while an all-round performance from Riyan Parag setup an upset victory for Assam over Bengal.

Virat Kohli the best batsman in white-ball cricket, says Sri Lanka all-rounder Isuru Udana
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli the best batsman in white-ball cricket, says Sri Lanka all-rounder Isuru Udana

In addition to Kohli as the best white-ball batsman, Udana picked Australian pace ace Mitchell Starc as the best bowler and Ravindra Jadeja as the top all-rounder