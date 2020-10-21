Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs RCB Match: Morgan-led Kolkata take on Bangalore with eye on third spot

17:50 (IST)

Here are the full squads of the two teams that will be locking horns in Match 39 later this evening:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad

17:38 (IST)

KKR hope to sustain winning momentum, RCB look to bounce back after defeat

After the highs and lows of Dinesh Karthik’s brief reign as Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, the franchise welcomed Eoin Morgan as the new leader of the side, with the Ireland-born Englishman starting off his captaincy with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a game that went down to the Super Over.

The game should certainly give the team some confidence going into the match against the side that sit one place above them, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore looking to bounce back after a loss to Kings XI Punjab.

Read the match preview here

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 39th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) facing off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two sides are sitting next to each other on the points table at the moment, with Bangalore a step ahead of Kolkata at third with six wins out of nine games. Kolkata, who won their first match under England captain Eoin Morgan's leadership on Sunday, can jump ahead of them if they are able to notch up a sizeable victory against the Virat Kohli-led side today.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: Follow live updates on the 39th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and  Royal Challengers Bangalore on our live blog.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

KKR would look to strengthen their place in the top four when they take on RCB. They were involved in a thrilling tie against Sunrisers Hyderabad which they won in the Super Over in their last match. After two losses, against RCB and MI, it would have been a relief to get back to winning ways. KKR would be happy that their top order finally clicked in unison. Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana all got starts and they would be expected to convert them into big ones going forward. The one concern for them is Andre Russell's batting form, the West Indies all-rounder hasn't clicked. He suffered an injury in the last game and KKR would hope that he is fit in time for the game.

File image of Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Sportzpics

The move to bring Lockie Ferguson worked wonders for KKR. The Kiwi pacer ripped through the top and middle order and then bowled a brilliant Super Over to win it for KKR. He will again be a big threat for RCB. KKR would expect much more from Pat Cummins' wickets column. It will be fascinating to watch the Kohli/De Villiers vs Ferguson/Cummins battle.

RCB too got back to winning ways after the defeat to KXIP with a thumping win over RR. The two main architects of their win were Chris Morris and AB de Villiers. Morris has been brilliant with the new ball and at the death while De Villiers has been batting on an altogether different plane. KKR bowlers will need to up their game big time in order to stop the De Villiers force. RCB might need to revisit their batting theme though and not rely too much on ABD. They have been too slow in the middle overs and leave it late for De Villiers to pull them off.

These two teams met earlier in the tournament at Sharjah and witnessed a De Villiers masterclass of 73 off 33 balls. KKR succumbed to 112/9 in chase of an over-par 195.

Both the teams would be looking to strengthen their position in the top four and coming into the match on the back of wins, we can expect another cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the KKR vs RCB match in Abu Dhabi:

When is the 39th match of the IPL between KKR and RCB?

The 39th match of the IPL between KKR and RCB is on Wednesday, 21 October 2020.

Where will the KKR vs RCB match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the KKR and RCB match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR and RCB match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Updated Date: October 21, 2020 17:33:25 IST

