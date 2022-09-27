Deepti Sharma’s run-out of Charlie Dean to clinch the victory in the third One-Day International against England at Lord’s has sparked a debate on the “spirit of the game.” Before the ball was released by Deepti, the batter had already left her crease at the non-striker’s end in the 44th over of England’s innings. After spotting it, the India bowler wasted no time in dislodging the bails.

All of this occurred when England needed just 17 runs in the final 38 balls to defeat India in the final ODI. India had already bagged the series by winning the first two ODIs. It was legal because if a batter at the non-striker end leaves the crease before the bowlers deliver the ball, he or she can dismiss the batter by removing the bails. Deepti did the same with Dean, but she was criticised for going against the spirit of the game.

Read: Deepti Sharma confirms India warned Charlie Dean before running her out in Lord’s ODI

Many experts and English cricketers including Sam Billings, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad, questioned Deepti’s action. The Indian cricket community supported the cricketer and praised Deepti for her outstanding foresight. Many Indian players including the likes of Virendra Sehwag and Ravichandran Ashwin, voiced their opinions publicly and supported the Indian women’s side.

Amid the controversy, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has shared his thoughts on the matter and came up with a simple solution for this kind of situation. Notably, In 1992, Peter Kirsten of South Africa suffered a similar dismissal by Dev.

Read: Dean left crease early 72 times in India-England 3rd WODI before being run out

Taking to Instagram, the India great gave a stern opinion on the topic and wrote in the story, “In a situation like this, I feel instead of intense debates every time – there should be a simple rule. Deprive the batsmen of their run. It should be deemed a short run. It’s a better solution in my mind.”

Following the heated discussion, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) made their statement after the cricketing community was divided by what had happened during the match. They also advised batters to stay in their crease until the ball leaves the bowler’s hand.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.