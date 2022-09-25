Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
R Ashwin, Stuart Broad lead mixed reactions after Deepti Sharma runs out Charlie Dean at non-striker's end

R Ashwin supported Deepti Sharma for running out Charlie Dean in her bowling stride while England cricketers including Stuart Broad expressed their displeasure.

India's Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean for backing up too far at non-striker's end. AP

Legendary Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game had an interesting end as India’s Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end for backing up too far. Dean’s was the last wicket to fall in the match as India won the third ODI by 16 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Chasing a target of 170, the hosts lost nine wickets for 118 but Dean’s fighting knock of 47 off 80 balls kept the hopes alive. However, greater game awareness came to India’s rescue as Dean was run out by Deepti in her bowling stride. The mode of dismissal which is commonly known as ‘Mankad’ was recently legalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has also moved the dismissal from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ section.

Despite it being a perfectly legal way of dismissal, a section of players, experts and fans consider it unfair play and Deepti dismissing Dean at Lord’s led to mixed reactions on Twitter.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who once coped a lot of criticism for dismissing Jos Buttler in a similar fashion in an IPL game, praised Deepti on the social media platform for her bravery.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra tweeted that Deepti “did the right thing.”

England cricketers, current and former, had a different take on the matter. Pacer Stuart Broad said he “wouldn’t like to win a match like that.”

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain, who was on-air during the incident, expressed his displeasure with the dismissal despite it being legal.

“No. I’m not so sure. Laws have changed, so if she was in her delivery stride, she was well within her rights to do that,” Well, they are going to replay that for a long time, but’s within the laws of the game. If she is in a delivery stride and the non-striker leaves the crease, you can run out the non-striker. Charlotte Dean is in tears and remember, it is in the laws of the game,” Hussain said.

Updated Date: September 25, 2022 09:24:34 IST

