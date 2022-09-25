Legendary Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game had an interesting end as India’s Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end for backing up too far. Dean’s was the last wicket to fall in the match as India won the third ODI by 16 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Chasing a target of 170, the hosts lost nine wickets for 118 but Dean’s fighting knock of 47 off 80 balls kept the hopes alive. However, greater game awareness came to India’s rescue as Dean was run out by Deepti in her bowling stride. The mode of dismissal which is commonly known as ‘Mankad’ was recently legalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has also moved the dismissal from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ section.

Deepti Sharma 🔥 Gore Bahut Rone Wale Hai 🤣🤣 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/EimxtBMG5Q — AKASH (@im_akash196) September 24, 2022

Despite it being a perfectly legal way of dismissal, a section of players, experts and fans consider it unfair play and Deepti dismissing Dean at Lord’s led to mixed reactions on Twitter.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who once coped a lot of criticism for dismissing Jos Buttler in a similar fashion in an IPL game, praised Deepti on the social media platform for her bravery.

Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06 🤩👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 24, 2022

Former India opener Aakash Chopra tweeted that Deepti “did the right thing.”

Well done, Deepti Sharma. You did the right thing. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And well done, Team India 😊😇 The sweet taste of a clean sweep on English soil. Brilliant. 😊🤩 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2022

Condemning a player for staying within the laws of the game is strange carriage of justice #DeeptiSharma — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 24, 2022

England cricketers, current and former, had a different take on the matter. Pacer Stuart Broad said he “wouldn’t like to win a match like that.”

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket… https://t.co/VLGeddDlrz — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

wait,wait,wait, Mankad. back foot is down front foot was down before she left crease. should be not out on drs if we’re making it legal. #mankading pic.twitter.com/1aewSWkrbc — Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) September 24, 2022

Legal but that’s just not cricket. Terrible way to end a terrific game. #ENGvsIND — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 24, 2022

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain, who was on-air during the incident, expressed his displeasure with the dismissal despite it being legal.

“No. I’m not so sure. Laws have changed, so if she was in her delivery stride, she was well within her rights to do that,” Well, they are going to replay that for a long time, but’s within the laws of the game. If she is in a delivery stride and the non-striker leaves the crease, you can run out the non-striker. Charlotte Dean is in tears and remember, it is in the laws of the game,” Hussain said.

