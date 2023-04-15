Bengaluru: There have been multiple discussions over personal milestone vs team success during the ongoing Indian Premier League. Virender Sehwag questioned Shubman Gill’s approach in Gujarat Titans’ close win over Punjab Kings. There was also Simon Doull who slammed Virat Kohli for chasing personal milestone rather than pushing the tempo for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Lucknow Super Giants.

Virat Kohli raced to 42 off just 25 balls against LSG earlier in the week. However, he took 10 more deliveries to reach his half-century. The former RCB skipper struggled against Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi. Once Kohli was dismissed, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell went after the LSG attack with full disdain.

Doull, former New Zealand seamer, said Kohli was more concerned about his fifty. “Virat Kohli started off like a train. He was hammering shots. But from 42 to 40 they took 10 balls. He’s concerned about his personal milestone. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore. You’ve just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You’ve got to keep going,” he said.

In reply, Kohli said it was difficult for people on the outside to understand why batters slow things down at the completion of a strong powerplay.

“Yeah for sure (important anchor role). I completely agree with that, There are many people who because they have not been in that situation themselves, look at the game differently,” Kohli told Robin Uthappa in an interview for JioCinema.

“Suddenly when the powerplay is done, they will be like ‘Oh, they have started rotating the strike’. When you haven’t lost a wicket in the powerplay, usually the best player comes on to bowl, you are trying to figure out what to do against him in the first two overs so that you can get big ones in the last two overs of that guy and then rest of the innings become much easier,” he added.

Kohli, who has scored two fifties this season, and RCB will be action in the first of the double-header on Saturday against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

