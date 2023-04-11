Virat Kohli once became the trending topic on social media after scoring his 46th IPL fifty in the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. But former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull was not impressed by the batter as RCB lost to LSG by one wicket.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Kohlis started the match in a blistering fashion, scoring 42 off 25 balls by the end of the powerplay. However, he took 10 more balls to get to his fifty. Doull, who was among one of the official commentators for the game, claimed that Kohli seemed more concerned about ‘milestones’ and not for the team, and thus took to a slow approach to reach his half-century.

Accompanied by other commentators in the box, Doull said on-air, “Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore. Just gotta keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going.”

🗣️ “Virat Kohli took 10 balls from 40 to 50. He was more concerned about his personal milestone”. :-Says Simon Doull on air.#RCBvLSG#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/C8WNazPMkP — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 10, 2023

Kohli’s innings eventually came to an end on 61 off 44 balls as he was dismissed by Amit Mishra.

RCB vs LSG match

Speaking about the high-octane IPL match, despite posting an imposing target of 213 runs to Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to Kohli’s blistering half-century at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, LSG secured a magical last-ball win.

Watch: Harshal misses run out at non-striker’s end — the thrilling last over

While chasing the target, KL Rahul’s LSG lost all nine wickets but eventually managed to secure a win, thanks to Nicholas Pooran who has to be credited for sealing the almost impossible win at the game.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.