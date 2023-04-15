RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: It is now two weeks into the Indian Premier League and Delhi Capitals are yet to get off the mark. Four matches played for the team from the national capital and four losses.

They almost got on the board against Mumbai Indians, who were also winless coming into the match, during the week but prevailed in the end. That last ball finish meant David Warner-led DC could well not make the playoffs.

Axar Patel’s place in the batting lineup emerged as the point of debate especially with the all-rounder scoring runs at a quicker pace than skipper Warner who has mustered three fifties this season but at a pedestrian strike rate of 114.83. However, Warner has fared well at this venue in the past and would really welcome a smoother flow of runs.

Also on the wrong side of a last-ball finish this week were Royal Challengers Bangalore. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran scored fifties in denying RCB a near-certain win.

RCB will be boosted by the return of wristspinner Wanindu Hasaranga who is likely to give DC some problems (not like they didn’t have enough already!)

RCB have two games in three days at home which brings an opportunity to bank on the familiarity of home surface and conditions.

