Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock of 67 off 49 balls to guide Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, but former India batter Virender Sehwag was not happy with Gill’s strike-rate after the powerplay. Sehwag went onto say that instead of looking to achieve personal milestones, Gill should aim to play according to the match situations.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

“He scored 67 off 49 balls but when did he reach his fifty? He reached his fifty off maybe 41-42 balls so in 7-8 balls he has scored 17 more runs. The acceleration came there, after he had reached his fifty. If even that had not happened then GT would have chased maybe 17 instead off 7 in the last over,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“You can’t think let me score a fifty and we will anyway win the match. This is cricket. The moment you think about your own performance (instead of the team), you will get a tight slap from cricket. You can’t think like that. If he had shown the same intent and played at close to a strike rate of 200 when he was nearing fifty then he could have reached his milestone a lot earlier and saved more deliveries for his team,” the 44-year-old added.

Gill, who scored 67, was dismissed by Sam Curran in the second ball of the final over, and had it not been for Rahul Tewatia’s cameo in the last over, GT would have suffered another defeat this season.

Gill too admitted that he should have stayed till the end.

“It got slower with the old ball. So we needed to get off to a good start in the powerplay. We lost a bit of momentum when Hardik bhai got out. It wasn’t a big score but it was important to rotate the strike and not have dot balls,” Gill said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.