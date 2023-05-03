Former India coach Ravi Shastri has offered to mediate between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to help them sort out their differences. Shastri made the proposal after the duo and former teammates were involved in a heated exchange after the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

It is not clear how the on-field spat began but Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq during the match and later during the post-match handshakes Naveen pushed away Kohli’s hand. After this, Kohli was involved in an argument with Gambhir and other players had to intervene to separate them.

Shastri said the best method to resolve any conflict is to make Kohli and Gambhir sit down and “put an end to it”.

“I think the penny will drop in a day or two. And they will realise that this could have been handled lot better. Both play for the same state and they have played enough cricket. Gautam is a double World Cup winner, Virat is an icon. Both come from Delhi. I think the best thing would be to sit them both down and put an end to it. Once and for all,” Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

“Whoever does it, the sooner the better, because you don’t want this to spill off. Carrying on, the next time they meet again there are words exchanged and one thing leads to another. The sooner the better. If I have to do it (mediate between the two stars), so be it.”

Both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees by BCCI for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

