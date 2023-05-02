Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange after their IPL match in Lucknow on Monday. Kohli was quite animated throughout the match with LSG batters getting dismissed at regular intervals.

To put it into context, when RCB and LSG had clashed earlier in the season in Bengaluru, Gambhir could be seen gesturing towards the crowd with a ‘shut up’ sign, but it is still unclear if Virat was responding to that.

For a while, things seemed perfectly fine between Kohli and Gambhir and had even shaken hands. Just soon after, LSG’s Kyle Mayers was seen walking upto Kohli and starting a conversation with the former skipper. Gambhir was quick to notice this and then took Mayers away.

Soon after the incident, more visuals showed Gambhir being animated and confronting Kohli, and at this point, KL Rahul and other support stuff were quick enough to intervene and separated the two. And following all this, KL Rahul was seen having a long chat with Kohli.

In another video, Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were also seen involved in a war of words at the end of the contest, following an episode of sledging between the two when Naveen had walked out to bat during LSG’s chase.

RCB emerged victorious by 18 runs in a low-scoring contest. Naveen had picked three wickets to restrict RCB to 126/9, but none of the LSG batters managed a big score and they were bundled out for 108.

