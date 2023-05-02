The bosses of Lucknow Super Giants held a meeting with players and officials at the ground following their defeat to Royal Challengers in Bangalore, amid an ongoing controversy between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

RCB’s 18-run win over LSG in Lucknow was overshadowed by a verbal duel between Kohli and Gambhir after the match in Lucknow. While things seemed perfectly normal at first between the two, Gambhir intervened when LSG batter Kyle Mayers was seen interacting with Kohli, and eventually separated Mayers from Kohli.

Kohli was also involved in an altercation with LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq, after a round of sledging between the two after Naveen walked out to bat.

“It was simply an ego clash between the two greats of Indian cricket. There was nothing serious. It was just a heat-of-the-moment thing. It happens in such a high-tension game,” an LSG official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“There was no bad blood after the presentation,” the official said. “The LSG bosses did hold a meeting of the players and officials at the ground after the match,” the official added.

